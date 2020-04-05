Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits To Not Practising Basketball Since Quarantine Began

The NBA suspension was announced on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA stars were asked to self-quarantine, carrying out every precaution to prevent the virus. Giannis, along with many other players, took to Instagram and Twitter to keep his fans updated with his quarantine, which included lives with his brothers and girlfriend. However, the reigning NBA MVP recently revealed that while he might be working out regularly, he has been unable to practice basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo training: Quarantine has put a pause to Giannis Antetokounmpo training

While Giannis has been taking care of his health, he hasn't been playing basketball. During a conference call on Friday (Saturday IST), he revealed that he does not have access to a hoop at home. The Bucks give the players their workout routines, along with food. As per Giannis, they have a catering company which brings food to the players and families during quarantine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo training: Bucks teammate Khris Middleton is also unable to practice at home

Along with Giannis, Khris Middleton is also unable to play basketball at home. As the training facilities are closed, Middleton revealed that he will have to go his neighbour to shoot outside, which is not really an option. He added to Giannis talking about them working out at home, saying that he dribbles a couple of basketballs, but has no hoop.

Giannis Antetokounmpo training: What is the Giannis Antetokounmpo training routine during quarantine?

While Giannis is aware that many NBA players have courts at home, he is just getting home workouts. He rides the bike, treadmill, lifts weights daily, trying to maintain his fitness. He further added that while it is great spending time with the family, they all definitely miss playing basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo quarantine: Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend posts video of the Bucks star playing the guitar

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back... @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

