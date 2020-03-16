Giannis Antetokounmpo Spends Free Time In Guitar Practice During NBA Suspension

Last week, the NBA suspended their current season as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus outbreak. While the suspension was necessary, it has halted the NBA season completely, leading to NBA stars using social media to express their thoughts, sometimes talking about all the free time they currently have. Reigning NBA MVP and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the players who learnt how to play a song on his guitar while on a break.

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back... @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend makes fun of the Bucks star via Twitter post

On Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger took to Twitter and posted a video of the Bucks star playing the guitar. In the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to play 'Smoke on the Water' by Deep Purple on his acoustic guitar. In her tweet, Riddlesprigger made fun of Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying that his playing the guitar is why there should be basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo donates $100,000 amidst Coronavirus outbreak

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

When will NBA return?

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement advising all events of 50 people or more in the USA should either be cancelled or postponed for two months due to the current Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the NBA return also gets pushed forward to June. The NBA was looking at mid-to-late June NBA return, trying to save their NBA 2019-20 season.

