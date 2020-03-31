Giannis Antetokounmpo Asks Neymar And Kylian Mbappe For Place To Play In PSG Side

When Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visited Paris for the NBA, the Bucks star revealed how big of a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fan he was. Giannis Antetokounmpo specifically mentioned Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, excited that both players were on one team. While in Paris, the reigning NBA MVP also met both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar after the Bucks game vs Charlotte Hornets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, asks PSG to let him be their striker

I need a spot on the team @neymarjr @KMbappe @PSG_inside let me be your striker 🔥⚽️ https://t.co/3ejI8y1QPo — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 31, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo retweeted a video of IKE Bucks, where he tagged both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He told both of them that he needs a spot in PSG. He even tagged PSG, requesting them to let him be their striker.

Giannis Antetkounmpo met Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris

Along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi were all present courtside to watch the Bucks vs Hornets game. After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo visited Neymar and Mbappe is the locker room, where he exchanged jerseys and signed shoes with Kylian Mbappe. Before the game, the Bucks had taken a tour of Parc Des Princes. PSG gifted the Bucks customised jerseys and gear for NBA Paris, which Giannis later showed to Neymar and Mbappe.

PSG gifts Milwaukee Bucks custom gear and jerseys ahead of the Paris game

Giannis Antetokounmpo was averaging at 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game before the NBA season was suspended on March 11. According to a secret ballot conducted by ESPN, Giannis is the current choice for MVP as opposed to LA Lakers star LeBron James if the NBA season does not resume. Though the NBA is trying for a mid-June return, no official statement has been made regarding the resumption of the season.

