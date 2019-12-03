Giannis Antetokounmpo Pretends To Kiss Imaginary Girl In Hilarious 'Kiss Cam' Moment

Giannis Antetokounmpo was caught pretending to kiss a girl in a hilarious 'Kiss Cam' moment. The moment happened during the Milwaukee Bucks vs the New York Knicks game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Antetokounmpo proceeded to hug himself and then kiss an imaginary person. The Bucks' commentator seemed delighted by Antetokounmpo's antics laughed out loud. Antetokounmpo was wearing the Bucks' 'Cream City' city edition jersey. The Bucks defeated the Knicks in a massive 132-88 encounter.

Giannis is a fan of the Kiss Cam 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bs1GBQlDYn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

The best of The Greek Freak:



29 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST | 22 MIN. pic.twitter.com/isNhpFGHno — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

Longest Bucks WIN streak since 1981-82. #FearTheDeer — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 29 points and 15 rebounds. This was the Bucks' 12th consecutive win and the Knicks' 7th straight loss. Antetokounmpo completed his double-double 14 minutes into the game. Antetokounmpo shot 10-of-14 from the field while making 3 out of 4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging a career-high 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, which higher than his MVP season. Antetokounmpo also has the fourth-best rebounding numbers in the league. The reigning NBA MVP is one of the top contenders for the NBA MVP award. Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to a 12 game winning streak, the longest in the NBA since the NBA 1981-82 season. Recently, Giannis also crossed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the Bucks' all-time assist list. He is also the first Bucks' player to score a triple-double with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds and assists.

