The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Supports Arsenal, But Is A HUGE Fan Of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Basketball News

Bucks are in Paris for their NBA clash against Hornets on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his love for football and his favourite football club.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his admiration for football stating 'he used to support Premier League club Arsenal as a kid'. The Bucks are currently in Paris for the NBA game against Charlotte Hornets. The 'Greek Freak' revealed that he visited Paris Saint-Germain's locker room along with his teammates before their crunch game against the Hornets. 

In recent seasons, the NBA has done really well in expanding its global fanbase. This season, the NBA held games in India, Japan and China in the off-season. The regular season also saw Dallas Mavericks play Detroit Pistons in Mexico. Last season's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will take on Hornets in Paris in the latest NBA global game.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Eclipses Wilt Chamberlain Record; Set To Record Highest Ever PER

Giannis names Premier League side Arsenal as his favourite

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media ahead of the NBA Paris Game 2020. Giannis revealed that he liked football since childhood. He admitted his father used to play football regularly. The 25-year-old added that he himself used to play football when he was young until he picked up a basketball. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo further revealed that along with Arsenal, he is a big fan of PSG, which is his preferred side to play in FIFA game. Giannis admitted he was a big admirer of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he used to play for PSG. 

Also Read | LeBron James Beats Giannis Antetokounmpo And Stephen Curry To Lead NBA Jersey Sales Again

"I had the opportunity five years ago to go to the Chelsea stadium and when they told us that we were going to go to the PSG stadium I was like ‘I’m going’. - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't contain his excitement after his visit to PSG stating they visited the club's locker room and also got the chance to show some skills with a football. PSG also had their kit with Giannis' name on the back. The 25-year-old remains hopeful that he'd get to meet the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe before his trip to Paris comes to an end. 

Also Read | Watch NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Show Off His Football Skills In Paris

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks NBA globalisation and Zion Williamson's debut

Giannis Antetokounmpo also shared his thoughts on the NBA global games stating the league is doing a fantastic job in taking itself to the global audience. 

Speaking of Zion Williamson's much anticipated NBA debut, Giannis revealed that he thinks Williamson is going to be a beast in the NBA, but for he should remain patient and work hard to thrive with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks will face Charlotte Hornets at the AccorHotels Arena on January 24, 2020 (Saturday, January 25, 1:30 AM IST).

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprisingly Struggles To Shoot, Airballs It Twice Against Warriors

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY RESPONDS TO RAJ
JDU MLA SLAMS NITISH KUMAR,
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA