Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Supports Arsenal, But Is A HUGE Fan Of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his admiration for football stating 'he used to support Premier League club Arsenal as a kid'. The Bucks are currently in Paris for the NBA game against Charlotte Hornets. The 'Greek Freak' revealed that he visited Paris Saint-Germain's locker room along with his teammates before their crunch game against the Hornets.

In recent seasons, the NBA has done really well in expanding its global fanbase. This season, the NBA held games in India, Japan and China in the off-season. The regular season also saw Dallas Mavericks play Detroit Pistons in Mexico. Last season's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will take on Hornets in Paris in the latest NBA global game.

Giannis names Premier League side Arsenal as his favourite

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media ahead of the NBA Paris Game 2020. Giannis revealed that he liked football since childhood. He admitted his father used to play football regularly. The 25-year-old added that he himself used to play football when he was young until he picked up a basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo further revealed that along with Arsenal, he is a big fan of PSG, which is his preferred side to play in FIFA game. Giannis admitted he was a big admirer of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he used to play for PSG.

"I had the opportunity five years ago to go to the Chelsea stadium and when they told us that we were going to go to the PSG stadium I was like ‘I’m going’. - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't contain his excitement after his visit to PSG stating they visited the club's locker room and also got the chance to show some skills with a football. PSG also had their kit with Giannis' name on the back. The 25-year-old remains hopeful that he'd get to meet the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe before his trip to Paris comes to an end.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks NBA globalisation and Zion Williamson's debut

Giannis Antetokounmpo also shared his thoughts on the NBA global games stating the league is doing a fantastic job in taking itself to the global audience.

Speaking of Zion Williamson's much anticipated NBA debut, Giannis revealed that he thinks Williamson is going to be a beast in the NBA, but for he should remain patient and work hard to thrive with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks will face Charlotte Hornets at the AccorHotels Arena on January 24, 2020 (Saturday, January 25, 1:30 AM IST).

