LeBron James Is Keeping ‘I Promise School’ Open Despite Govt Order On Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Lakers star LeBron James will be keeping his 'I Promise School' open in order to support the kids who will need the program. The 'I Promise School' will be kept open by the LeBron James Family Foundation despite government orders to close schools until the coronavirus outbreak is contained. LeBron James announced that the school will remain open to help 'vulnerable kids' who might need the 'I Promise School'.

Also read | LeBron James frustrated over NBA suspension due to coronavirus, wants 2020 cancelled

LeBron James announces that his 'I Promise School' will remain open amidst coronavirus outbreak

LeBron James Family Foundation executive director Michele Campbell commented on the issue. In her statement, she expressed that they are glad they could keep the school and family centre open. She even added that the kids were unhappy about not being in school and they all just wanted to make sure that the children are comfortable. According to Campbell, LeBron James himself made the decision to keep the 'I Promise School' open.

The school's activities and services outweigh the local government's order, said Campbell. As the organisation is dealing with some really sensitive cases, it is difficult to take a call suddenly.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: LeBron James, Steph Curry and others react in shock to NBA suspension due to coronavirus outbreak

After her conversation with LeBron James, Campbell stated that she feels everything needs to be done for the school's services to stay open. She was even happy they were able to support the families and keep the trust they have built over time while being available for the families in times of need. LeBron James is yet to make a statement on the issue and is currently in Los Angeles due to the NBA suspension. The school currently deals with over 300 students in Ohio, while the 'I Promise' Network helps around 1000 students.

Also read | NBA return could be pushed forward between June-August post Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Christian Wood is the third NBA player with coronavirus, NBA June return possible amidst coronavirus outbreak

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday.



Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

According to reports, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood is the third NBA player with coronavirus. The league was suspended last week after Rudy Gobert tested positive before the Jazz vs Thunder game last Wednesday. A day later, his teammate Donovan Mithcell also tested positive.

Also read | NBA suspended: Warriors owners, players donate $1 million amid Coronavirus outbreak