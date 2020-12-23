New Lakers Championship Ring Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Team's 17 NBA Titles

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers opened the NBA 2020-21 season with a game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). With the two teams resuming their rivalry, the Lakers handed out their championship rings ahead of the season opener. The ceremony had to be held without fans cheering for the team at the Staples Center as COVID-19 safety protocols do not allow fans at games.

Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers Championship ring handed out

While the Lakers weren’t able to celebrate with their fans, the franchise did their best to make the most out of the event. The Lakers players, coaches and staff members all received their championship ring, which also honoured late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers ring has a removable top(!), 17 purple stones making up the "L" to rep the team's 17 titles, and a black mamba snake encircling every players' number for, of course, Kobe.

"Leave a Legacy," the team's playoff slogan, is on there too. pic.twitter.com/KdDuHBMyR0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 23, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed them, speaking about the unusual times they are going through, which has brought upon the “very different ring ceremony without fans”. “To the Lakers fans, there are usually 20,000 people here, so we’ll make it up to you”.

They’re getting ready for the ring ceremony here at Staples...and yes that’s Jeanie Buss in the killer sequins, standing next to Rob Pelinka pic.twitter.com/hDjBTuXVZw — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 23, 2020

The Clippers remained away from the court, while the Lakers decided against revealing their 2019-20 championship banner. “We miss you so much,” said Lakers governor Jeanie Buss while addressing their fans. “The team misses you. But someday we’ll be together”.

Buss ended up thanking players that departed during free agency – Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Dion Waiters, JR Smith, DeMarcus Cousins and Troy Daniels). As Buss and Silver could not present the rings due to COVID-19 precautions in place, the boxes were arranged around centre court.

Lakers Championship hoodie and other merchandise

The rings, designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, have .95 carats of amethyst each – meant to honour their 95 days at the NBA bubble. The rings honoured Bryant, featuring a mamba snake behind the players’ jersey number. It also includes a removable top which shows the Lakers’ retired jerseys.

Seventeen trophies are included to represent the Lakers’ record-tying 17 titles. At the ceremony, a pre-recorded message from UCLA Health frontline workers was shown, along with messages from coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka’s family members.

The Lakers have also released champion merchandise after their title win. Their popular championship hoodie is sold at $69.9 in most stores, while a t-shirt goes for $34.99. A variety of caps and different styles of apparel are also available.

NBA championship ring cost estimated at $100,000

Per reports, the ring weighs 16.45 carats, making it the most expensive ring in NBA’s history. While the exact price is unknown, it is said to be over $100,000. Most recently, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctioned five of his Lakers rings, which raked in $3 million.

