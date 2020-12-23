Keyontae Johnson Update: Gators Star Discharged From Hospital After Mid-court Collapse

Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson has been released from the hospital 10 days after being admitted after collapsing mid-court on December 12. Johnson was in a stable but critical condition after being hospitalised and while few details of the collapse have been released, his recovery has been well documented. The 21-year-old is expected to be out for a minimum of three months and will likely miss the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Keyontae Johnson update: Keyontae Johnson discharged from hospital, 10 days after collapse

Keyontae Johnson's family on Tuesday released a statement confirming that the 21-year-old was discharged from the hospital and will be celebrating Christmas at home. The statement said, "Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family". The 21-year-old's parents Nika and Marrecus Johnson further thanked all his well-wishers and prayers, while asking for patience with questions on about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness.

Great news: Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on court Dec. 12, is being released from the hospital today. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2020

The statement said, "As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work". Johnson's improvement has continued since December 12, the day he collapsed after a timeout in the first half of a game against rival Florida State. Both teams were visibly shaken by the incident but decided to finish the game. Florida subsequently postponed their next four games.

Keyontae Johnson illness: What is heart inflammation?

The 21-year-old was infected with COVID-19 earlier in the summer, which reportedly led to a heart inflammation. Also as called myocarditis, has various causes, most commonly viral infections. The condition has also been linked with coronavirus and symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, decreased ability to exercise, and an irregular heartbeat.

According to SEC protocols, UF athletes who’ve been infected with coronavirus must complete a cardiac evaluation. The test that includes an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram and a blood test that can reveal evidence of cardiac problems before being cleared to play. And while the family has not officially shared a cause or diagnosis for Johnson’s collapse, several media reports have linked his illness to myocarditis.

(Image Courtesy: AP)