NBA Paris 2020: PSG Gifts Bucks Custom Gear And Jerseys Ahead Of Hornets Game: WATCH

Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets recently flew to Paris for the first NBA Paris regular-season game. NBA Paris will host the two teams and the game will take place at the AccorHotels Arena on January 24, 9:00 PM CET (January 25, 1:30 AM IST). After the Bucks arrived, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gifted them a customized jersey and gear for NBA Paris. NBA posted a video of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo receiving the gifts. They tagged PSG in their post and also added 'NBA Paris' as a hashtag.

Also read | Stephen Curry asks Giannis Antetokounmpo to be a 'Warrior'... on PUBG

NBA Paris 2020: PSG gifts Milwaukee Bucks custom gear and jerseys ahead of the Paris game

The video was shot when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visited the Parc Des Princes. At the end of the video, Giannis even plays with a football, happy about receiving the gifts. Bucks also posted a photo thanking PSG for the NBA Paris gear. In an interview, Giannis revealed that he is a big PSG fan and plays with them in FIFA. Pat Connaughton, Cameron Reynolds, Donte DiVincenzo, Thanásis Antetokoúnmpo and Giannis received Rouge-et-Bleu shirts with their names on it. They even went on the pitch to play PSG's VR game.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo eclipses Wilt Chamberlain record; set to record highest ever PER

Also read | LeBron James beats Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry to lead NBA jersey sales again

NBA Paris 2020 is a start to globalize NBA's already huge fanbase

In an interview, NBA Europe and Middle East managing director Ralph Rivera revealed that their regular-season game in Europe was shifted to NBA Paris. Ralph Rivera also added that NBA Paris was decided on three factors – where the players want to play, where do the fans have the maximum interest and who can accommodate a regular-season game. Currently, France has a strong 'local scene', according to Rivera. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will also be attending the game. Last year, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings played a pre-season NBA game in India.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly struggles to shoot, airballs it twice against Warriors