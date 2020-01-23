NBA Paris 2020: PSG Gifts Bucks Custom Gear And Jerseys Ahead Of Hornets Game: WATCH

Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets recently flew to Paris for the first NBA Paris regular-season game. NBA Paris will host the two teams and the game will take place at the AccorHotels Arena on January 24, 9:00 PM CET (January 25, 1:30 AM IST). After the Bucks arrived, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gifted them a customized jersey and gear for NBA Paris. NBA posted a video of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo receiving the gifts. They tagged PSG in their post and also added 'NBA Paris' as a hashtag.
Also read | Stephen Curry asks Giannis Antetokounmpo to be a 'Warrior'... on PUBG
🏀 NBA x PSG ⚽️ @PSG_inside welcomes the @Bucks to Paris with custom jerseys and gear! #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/irUTXKM7Ie— NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2020
The video was shot when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visited the Parc Des Princes. At the end of the video, Giannis even plays with a football, happy about receiving the gifts. Bucks also posted a photo thanking PSG for the NBA Paris gear. In an interview, Giannis revealed that he is a big PSG fan and plays with them in FIFA. Pat Connaughton, Cameron Reynolds, Donte DiVincenzo, Thanásis Antetokoúnmpo and Giannis received Rouge-et-Bleu shirts with their names on it. They even went on the pitch to play PSG's VR game.
Which #Antetokounbro is better at soccer? pic.twitter.com/bbQuHKU66k— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 22, 2020
Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo eclipses Wilt Chamberlain record; set to record highest ever PER
🏀⚽️ The @Bucks take the pitch!— NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2020
🇫🇷 #NBAParis 🇫🇷
🗓: Friday, 1/24
🆚: Bucks / Hornets
📺: 3pm/et, @NBATV pic.twitter.com/RPArSATvvl
Also read | LeBron James beats Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry to lead NBA jersey sales again
In an interview, NBA Europe and Middle East managing director Ralph Rivera revealed that their regular-season game in Europe was shifted to NBA Paris. Ralph Rivera also added that NBA Paris was decided on three factors – where the players want to play, where do the fans have the maximum interest and who can accommodate a regular-season game. Currently, France has a strong 'local scene', according to Rivera. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will also be attending the game. Last year, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings played a pre-season NBA game in India.
Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly struggles to shoot, airballs it twice against Warriors