Giannis Antetokounmpo Meets Kylian Mbappe And Neymar After Bucks Beat Hornets In Paris

Milwaukee Bucks came out on top in their game (NBA Paris) against Charlotte Hornets. The best side in the NBA with respect to win-loss record produced another sparkling performance to win in front of the enthusiastic French supporters. With Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe present courtside, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure that the football players were in for a treat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo greets Kylian Mbappe and Neymar after the game

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo kicked off his time in Paris with a visit to PSG's training centre and locker room. The 'Greek Freak' showcased some of his skills with a football while walking away with a PSG shirt with his name on the back. On Friday night, Giannis returned the favour to several PSG stars present at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

Along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi were all present courtside to watch Bucks' game against Hornets. After defeating the Hornets, the reigning NBA MVP Giannis met Mbappe and Neymar in the locker room. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off his gear to the footballers before exchanging jerseys with Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe and Giannis also exchanged signed shoes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his moves with Neymar

With the win in Paris, Bucks continued to improve their stunning record, moving to 40-6 (win-loss) in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again the primary attacker for the Bucks, dropping 30 points while also adding 16 rebounds and 6 assists against the Hornets. Malik Monk scored 31 points (game-high) for the Charlotte Hornets.

Milwaukee Bucks will now head back to the US and will face Washington Wizards next on Tuesday, January 28 (Wednesday, January 29 IST). Charlotte Hornets will face the New York Knicks on the same night.

