Giannis Wants To Emulate Michael Jordan's Cigar Celebration With Bucks Squad In Mykonos

One of the striking points from The Last Dance, fans have claimed is that Michael Jordan knew how to celebrate on the basketball court and off it as well. The iconic NBA legend is casually seen enjoying an alcoholic beverage whilst smoking a cigar after his multiple NBA championship victories while playing for the Chicago Bulls. One current NBA player who wishes to emulate the Michael Jordan cigar celebration is the face of the Milwaukee Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Michael Jordan cigar scenes from The Last Dance

Michael Jordan’s morning routine:



Wake up

Stretch

Drink a couple beers

Play the piano

One cigar #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/lMhH0qWvuU — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) May 18, 2020

Giannis wants to emulate Michael Jordan cigar celebration with Bucks squad in Mykonos

In a recent interview with ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his NBA championship hopes. Giannis spoke about how he would like to party in Mykonos, back home in Greece, with the rest of his Bucks teammates. Giannis was quoted as saying, "Before all this happened with COVID-19, I was talking about taking the team on a trip to Greece in Mykonos. Mykonos is one of the best islands in Greece, it's a party island. You cannot go there with your significant other, you got to be by yourself. It's got to be a boys' trip."

Giannis further added that he would love to emulate the Michael Jordan cigar celebration if Bucks win an NBA championship in the near future. The NBA’s reigning MVP added, "Obviously, we have Santorini, Santorini's really romantic. It has the best sunset and sunrise in the world. You can take your significant other there. I had the opportunity to go last year – I went with [Eric] Bledsoe and Brook [Lopez] to Mykonos – and I was kind of sad I wasn't able to bring the whole team to experience what we went through. So definitely, I think, after we win the championship and we're holding the trophy and we're all smoking a cigar like MJ, we can all do that in Mykonos."

Giannis MVP calls rise

Giannis to Warriors trade rumours continue to persist

The Warriors reportedly have been "preparing for years" to put themselves in position to acquire Giannis 👀 https://t.co/Gt6yNF76UX pic.twitter.com/Yh282DFVbR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2020

Giannis to Warriors trade rumours have emerged once again as the NBA remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in the USA. The Bucks occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of reigning NBA champions Toronto Raptors. There have been rumours that the Warriors are looking to bring Giannis to the Bay in order to former a superteam like they did when Kevin Durant was in San Francisco.

