Kevin Durant Rants At 'sensitive' Journalist For Knocking Possible Giannis Warriors Trade

Kevin Durant is known for his unapologetic behaviour on social media. The Brooklyn Nets star, who allegedly tested positive for coronavirus, recently lashed out at journalist Tom Moore over the latter's comments on a possible Giannis to Warriors trade. The former Warriors star went on to call the writer a 'sensitive a**' that invited mixed responses from NBA fans on Twitter.

Giannis to Warriors?

After Giannis Twitter hacked, Bucks star being linked to GSW

If Giannis truly wants to "chase greatness," then the Warriors are the ideal destination (via @alexdidion_)https://t.co/OB4fO9jnP1 pic.twitter.com/b9KgfVnJeh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2020

Kevin Durant lashes out at journalist, calls him 'sensitive' for Tweeting about Giannis to Warriors trade rumours

As with KD, whatever Giannis does is his decision and it isn’t a moral choice. It’s a professional choice which impacts his life, even if there are impacts on other people.



I’ll be disappointed, like I was with KD, if he bails, but not in him, just that it happened. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 8, 2020

Sensitive ass — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 8, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter handle was hacked on Thursday with a number of controversial posts being uploaded from his Twitter handle. One of them was a post claiming that Giannis to Warriors was a done deal which added more fuel to the ongoing rumours. Tom Moore tweeted on the Giannis Antetokounmpo issue saying he would be 'disappointed' to see the 'Greek Freak' leave the Bucks citing the Kevin Durant - OKC example. KD was quick to respond as he went on to call the writer a 'sensitive a**'. Fans were equally quick to respond to Durant's comment but the Nets star did not back down.

Boo hoo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 8, 2020

Cry some more. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 8, 2020

Why did Kevin Durant leave OKC for Warriors?

Rumour had it that Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook shared a dicey relationship on and off the court while playing for OKC Thunder. Westbrook was accused of being too selfish during games, something that Kevin Durant did not agree with. In addition to this, Kevin Durant also wanted to win the NBA Championship and believed that he could not do so while playing for OKC.

Durant believed that moving to the Warriors would guarantee him a shot at winning the NBA title as he confirmed in a recent interview. Durant went on to win two NBA championships with the Warriors, picking up the NBA Finals MVP award on both occasions. His former teammate Draymond Green recently claimed that had Durant not picked up an injury in last season's Finals against the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors would have been guaranteed a three-peat in 2019.

