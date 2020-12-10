GST Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Basketball Association Live

Guangdong Southern Tigers square off against Shenzhen Aviators in game week 16 of the Chinese Basketball Association tournament. The GST vs SA live match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM on Thursday, December 10 in China. Here is our GST vs SA Dream11 prediction, GST vs SA Dream11 team, GST vs SA playing 5 and GST vs SA game prediction.

GST vs SA Dream11 prediction - Match preview

The Souther tigers are third on the table while the Leopards are 14th. Guangdong Southern Tigers Game points average in the last ten matches is two hundred forty-two while Shenzhen Aviators Game points average in the last ten matches is one hundred ninety. Based on the averages our GST vs SA game prediction is that Guangdong Southern Tigers have a higher chance of winning the game.

The match between Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Shenzhen Leopards will not be broadcast by any broadcasting network in India, while viewers can watch the live streaming action on the FanCode app. and live Box score on CBA League official website.

GST vs SA dream11 prediction - Team Squads

Guangdong Southern Tigers (GST): Sonny Weems, Rui Zhao, Runwang Du, Jinyang Zhao, Zhou Peng, MarShon Brooks, Xinkai Wang, Wei Su, Fanri Zeng, Jianlian Yi, Mingxuan Hu, JunFei Ren, Hao Zhang, Liu Quanbiao, Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Mali Ke, Haojia Zhang

Shenzhen Aviators (SA): Askia Booker, Yiwen Lu, Zijie Shen, Xining He, Quan Gu, Linyi Yang, Xiang Li, Rong Zifeng, Haotian Bai, Yasong Chang, Borun Li, Liang Yu, ZhongMian He, Yiming Zhao, Xingyu Hou, Pengyu Lu, Baishi Chen, Tursun Mardan, Xiaopeng Guo, Chunqing Liu, Xiang Meng.

GST vs SA playing 5

Guangdong Southern Tigers - PG – Rui Zhao, SG – Sonny Weems, SF – Du Runwang, PF – Junfei Ren, C – Zhou Peng

Shenzhen Aviators - PG – Askia Booker, SG – Xining He, SF – Quan Gu. PF – Lu Yiwen, C – Zijie Shen

GST vs SA dream11 team

PG - Askia Booker (PP), Rui Zhao

SG - Xining He, Sonny Weems

SF - Du Runwang

PF - Junfei Ren

C - Zhou Peng (SP), Zijie Shen

Note: The GST vs SA Dream11 prediction and GST vs SA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GST vs SA Dream11 team, GST vs SA playing 11 and GST vs SA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Canva