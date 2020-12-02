Heat Star Jimmy Butler Offered Bam Adebayo Stake Worth $2.5M in His Coffee Business

Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler had offered his teammate Bam Adebayo a part-ownership stake in his coffee business. It was around the time of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Florida, last season when Jimmy Butler started running his coffee business “Big Face Coffee.” The five-time NBA All-Star has since filed a trademark for the name and also put an offer for his teammate Bam Adebayo to join in.

Jimmy Butler offers Heat teammate Adebayo part-ownership in his coffee business

According to reports from Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Heat star Bam Adebayo was keen to get into the coffee business and partner up with his teammate Jimmy Butler. Rooks joined ESPN's Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast earlier this week and said, "So, Bam told me about a story involving Jimmy Butler and his coffee business how Jimmy had asked him to invest in his venture".

Rooks then asked Bam whether he tried the coffee and asked for the 23-year-old's opinion, "Then I asked Bam, "Well, did you get a chance to try the coffee?' and he told me 'no' because he wanted to try it out only if he could become a part-owner in the business". However, Butler's offer was a bit too steep for Bam Adebayo at the time.

"Bam then told me that Butler had asked for around $2.5m if he wanted to become a part-owner in the business. But Bam didn't want to take the chance as the offer was a bit too pricey for him at the time", said Rooks. Although Bam declined Butler's offer at the time, the 23-year-old recently signed a contract extension that could pay him nearly $200 million over five seasons. If the offer still stands, there is a possibility that Bam could accept Butler's deal to join in his coffee business.

Jimmy Butler net worth details and coffee business

According to reports from WealthyPersons.com, Jimmy Butler's net worth is an estimate $30 million. The shooting guard has a contract with the Miami Heat, which he signed in 2019 that totals up to $140.7 million over four years. In the NBA bubble, Jimmy Butler started his own coffee business.

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn't kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard's Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

The NBA star charged players $20 a cup for items including lattes, macchiatos and Americanos - all brewed with his imported French press. While speaking to ESPN, Butler claimed that he might bump up the price to $30 a cup

Disclaimer: The above net worth, career earnings and salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Bam Adebayo Instagram