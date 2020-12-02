Who Is Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao? NBA star In Hot Water After Cheating Rumours

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has found himself in hot water after being pictured arm-in-arm with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen. However, reports claimed that Beasley's wife Montana Yao was 'blindsided' after the images of her husband hanging out with Pippen emerged. With the story grabbing headlines, netizens have now been curious to know more about Malik Beasley's wife, who is reportedly filing for divorce after nine months of being married to Beasley.

Who is Malik Beasley's wife? Montana Yao won Miss Malibu Teen USA in 2016

The gorgeous Montana Yao describes herself as a mother, wife, model and rapper” in her online bio and has been together with Malik Beasley, whom she refers to as "the love of her life" since 2018. The 23-year-old is also an Instagram model and uploads several pictures of herself on the social media site for her 105,000 followers. Montana and Malik also have a son together named Makai, born in March 2019, and she often posts images of her toddler on Instagram but has never uploaded any pictures of her husband.

Montana was born and raised in Southern California and is of mixed heritage. She spent three years at Pasadena’s Maranatha High School before graduating from Malibu High in 2015. Her father, Paul is of Chinese descent, while her mother, Gina is English, Irish, & German. In 2016, Montana Yao was crowned Miss Malibu Teen USA and placed in the top ten at Miss California Teen USA. From then onwards, she pursued a career in modelling and acting.

Montana and Malik are currently facing drug possession charges stemming from an incident that took place in September at their Montana home. It is believed that Malik had allegedly pointed a gun at trespassers and following a search of their home for the rifle, police officers found “835 grams of marijuana in the basement living room and main floor office”. In an interview, Yao had admitted that all the marijuana was hers.

Montana Yao and Malik Beasley marriage on the rocks?

After Montana Yao saw the images of Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley together, reports from TMZ claimed that she was 'very upset'. However, just a few hours later, it was reported that Montana was filing for divorce after finding out that Beasley had, in fact, cheated on her with another woman as well.

Image Credits - Montana Yao Instagram