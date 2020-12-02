Malik Beasley's Wife 'blindsided' After NBA Player Spotted Holding Hands With Larsa Pippen

A rocky few weeks for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley will only get worse in the next few days. Beasley, who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession in October, was recently spotted holding hands with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen. However, Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, had no idea that her husband was hanging out with Pippen in Miami last month after pictures of the two looking very much like a couple emerged online.

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao 'upset' with her husband

According to reports from TMZ, Malik Beasley's wife was left 'blindsided' when she first saw images of her husband with Larsa Pippen. It is believed that Yao was expecting Beasley to return to their home in Minnesota in time to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26, but he wasn’t able to make it back. She was then reportedly 'upset' after finding out that Beasley was hanging out with Pippen in Miami just a few days earlier.

Yao and Beasley have a child together named Makai, born last year in March, and a source close to the Instagram model has claimed that she doesn't know if their relationship can survive following the Timberwolves star's 'betrayal'. Yao and Beasley have been together since 2018.

On December 1, Yao, on her Instagram story, wrote, "I have always been a huge believer in God and no matter what happens the truth will always come out". In a second post, she thanked everyone for the love and support she received off late. In a third post, she added, "Wow, I don't even know this man anymore. I'm seeing this for the first time just like you all" presumably referring to her husband hanging out with Pippen.

In the photos which showed Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasly together, the two were wearing masks, arm-in-arm, galavanting around a shopping mall in Miami. Pippen, the ex-wife of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, divorced the Chicago Bulls legend last year. The 46-year-old then claimed that she dated Boston Celtics star, Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian did.

Beasley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in February and in 14 games averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. In November, Beasley signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Timberwolves.

