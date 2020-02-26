Steph Curry Posts Right-handed Dunk During Warriors Training Amidst March Return Rumours

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is all set to make his NBA return in March, according to NBA reports. The much-awaited Steph Curry return will be on March 1, against the Washington Wizards. On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Steph Curry was seen practising with the Warriors, where he even played a warm-up game with the team.

Also read | Steph Curry injury update: Stephen Curry could make his long-awaited return in March vs Washington Wizards

Steph Curry return: Stephen Curry posts a right-handed dunk during Warriors training amidst return rumours

In the video, Steph Curry shot back-to-back three-pointers from the logo. He then proceeded to shoot two catch-and-shoot long jumpers, before shooting a step back trey. Curry further scored by dunking with his right hand after an assist from the trainer. In the four games Stephen Curry has played this season, he has averaged 20.3 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Also read | Steph Curry injury update: Stephen Curry drills back-to-back 12 shots during practice as Warriors star eyes return

Steph Curry return: Stephen Curry to make his much-awaited NBA return in March vs Wizards

Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2020

Steph Curry return: Warriors star Steph Curry injury update

A light 12 in a row for Steph.



Hand looking healthy.



(via @AnthonyTVSports)pic.twitter.com/nqyOAQ4rzr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2020

Stephen Curry injured himself after playing only four games in the NBA 2019-20 season. However, the Warriors star has been seen practising regularly for the past few weeks. A week ago, Curry was filmed while shooting 12 back-to-back baskets during one of the Warriors practice sessions.

Also read | Steph Curry return: Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs Kings?

Steph Curry return and Steph Curry injury update: Steve Kerr revealed that Steph Curry will play this season

In an interview after the Warriors practice at the Chase Center, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that it is important for the two-time MVP to play with Andrew Wiggins. He also added that Curry needs to play more games without Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who were his 'security blanket' over the years. In the end, Kerr added that Curry is perfectly healthy and will play when he is ready, even if they are not going to make the playoffs this season.

Also read | Steph Curry return to NBA after injury set to be vs Washington Wizards in March: Report