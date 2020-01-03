HOU Vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns on Saturday, January 4 at 6:30 AM IST (Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM EST). The match will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The Rockets are at a 23-11 win-loss record, while the 76ers are at a 23-13 record. Fans can also play the HOU vs PHI game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HOU vs PHI Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

HOU vs PHI player performances

Unsurprisingly, James Harden is the top scorer for the Rockets with an average of 38.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Russell Westbrook follows with an average of 24.2 points. Clint Capela, Danuel House, Eric Gordon SG and Ben McLemore also have averages above 10. Joel Embiid is the Sixers' top scorer with 23.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.4 ppg average. Josh Richardson (15 ppg), Ben Simmons (14.5 ppg) and Al Horford (12.4 ppg) have also performed well.

HOU vs PHI injury updates

James Ennis III is listed as doubtful for the upcoming game. No Houston Rockets player is listed as doubtful or questionable for the game.

HOU vs PHI Squad details

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

Philadelphia 76ers: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

HOU vs PHI Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Austin Rivers, Russell Westbrook

Shooting-guards: James Harden (SP), Josh Richardson

Small-forwards: Danuel House

Power-forwards: Mike Scott

Centre: Clint Capela, Kyle O'Quinn

Note - The HOU vs PHI Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.

