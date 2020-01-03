MOS Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Yantarny Sports Palace in Kaliningrad, Russia. Panathinaikos are ranked sixth on the points table with 9 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked fourth with 11 wins and 5 losses. You can play the MOS vs PAN game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs PAN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo and Enes Kanter keen on fighting each other in WWE

MOS vs PAN preview and injury updates

Defending champions CSKA will host Panathinaikos towards the end of Euro League's regular season's first half. CSKA have won 5 out of their last 6 games, which includes their 78-75 victory against Milan. Panathinaikos lost three games, the last one at home against Real Madrid. A win is necessary for both the teams to move up on the points table. As of now, no member of either team has been listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming MOS vs PAN game.

MOS vs PAN squad details

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Benjamin Bentil.

Also read | LeBron James honours David Stern's legacy in the NBA by praising his global vision

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

Also read | VAL vs BER Dream11 Euro League prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details

MOS vs PAN Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Mike James (SP), Janis Strelnieks

Shooting-guards: Jimmer Fredette

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov, Konstantinos Papadakis

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann

Centre: Kyle Hines, Georgios Papagiannis

CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The MOS vs PAN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony gets statue at Madison Square Garden on Trail Blazers return; watch clip