MOS Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Yantarny Sports Palace in Kaliningrad, Russia. Panathinaikos are ranked sixth on the points table with 9 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked fourth with 11 wins and 5 losses. You can play the MOS vs PAN game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs PAN Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Defending champions CSKA will host Panathinaikos towards the end of Euro League's regular season's first half. CSKA have won 5 out of their last 6 games, which includes their 78-75 victory against Milan. Panathinaikos lost three games, the last one at home against Real Madrid. A win is necessary for both the teams to move up on the points table. As of now, no member of either team has been listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming MOS vs PAN game.
CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.
