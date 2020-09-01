How Did John Thompson Die? Michael Jordan And Other Stars React To Legendary Coach's Death

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson, popularly known as "Big John" died at his home in Arlington, Virginia on Sunday night. The 78-year-old was the first black basketball head coach to win the NCAA National Championship and carved a unique place in history for himself as he elevated Georgetown University basketball at the national stage. The Thompson family confirmed the news in a statement, as Michael Jordan and several other greats reacted to his death.

John Thompson basketball coach: How did John Thompson die?

A statement released on behalf of the Thompson Family pic.twitter.com/UKfVd4LPRP — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) August 31, 2020

In a statement released by Georgetown, the Thompson family revealed the news of the legendary coach’s death. The statement paid a tribute to Thompson’s legacy as it talked about how he served as an inspiration for countless young lives. Known for leading the integration of minority coaches in basketball, the statement also referred to his contributions to the game.

The statement shared by Georgetown ended with the Thompson family thanking everyone for their condolences and prayers, signing off with the statement 'Big Ace is cool.' However, the statement did not any light on the cause of death with speculation arising regarding the same. Later, a source speaking to the CNN suggested that the late coach was suffering from multiple health challenges.

John Thompson Georgetown achievements

Georgetown University, the sport of basketball and the world has lost someone who I consider to be a father figure, confidant and role model.



We will all miss you, Coach Thompson - but we will never forget you. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/1nP8YHLU4x — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) August 31, 2020

The iconic coach led the Hoyas to three Final Fours in the 1980s, while also leading the 1988 United States national team to a bronze medal in the Olympics. Other notable achievements included winning seven Big East tournament titles, as well as 24 straight postseason appearances. Individually, he also won the national coach of the year and Big East coach of the year three times each.

Michael Jordan and others pay tribute to John Thompson basketball coach

“I want to thank Coach Thompson.. for saving my life”@alleniverson on his coach at @GeorgetownHoops, the late John Thompson. pic.twitter.com/JEx1PHm6qT — NBA (@NBA) August 31, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/PL8ASREKFD — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) August 31, 2020

After the news of John Thompson’s death was confirmed, several basketball icons paid their tributes to the legendary coach. Retweeting his statement, Michael Jordan while paying his condolences said that John Thompson was a great man, who had a profound impact on his players. Michael Jordan admitted that he admired the college basketball legend and loved him dearly.

In an emotional tribute, Alan Iverson thanked John Thompson for saving his life and said that he missed him. In a fitting tribute, the NBA on TNT crew during their telecast all wore towels over their shoulders in honour of the late John Thompson. Retired basketball player Grant Hill while paying his respects said that John Thompson was a winner and a living hero.

Image Courtesy: Georgetown Hoops Twitter