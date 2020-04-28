How Did Michael Jordan Meet His First Wife? More On NBA Star's Marriage With Juanita Vanoy

The latest episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released on Sunday, April 26 ET (Monday, April 27 IST). The ten-part docu-series will focus on the NBA legend's last season with the Chicago Bulls, which includes various never-seen-before footage and anecdotes from Jordan's life. Let's see when and how did Michael Jordan meet his first wife Juanita Vanoy in the 90s.

How did Michael Jordan meet his first wife? Who is Michael Jordan first wife Juanita Vanoy?

Vanoy started her modelling career as a teenager. She then moved on to work at the American Bar Association as an executive secretary and a model. Born on 13 June 1959, Vanoy grew up in Chicago, Illinois.

So how did Michael Jordan meet his first wife? Jordan and Vanoy reportedly met at a Chicago Bennigan’s restaurant in 1984. Both of them met at parties for a couple of times before they began dating. The pair was apparently introduced by a common friend.

Venoy gave birth their to first son Jeffrey ten months before their marriage in 1989. The couple was reportedly engaged in 1987 but called off their engagement for unknown reasons. The pair sorted out their differences in 1988.

Jordan and Vanoy got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel after 2:00 AM on a Saturday morning. The pair welcomed two more children – their daughter Jasmine and son Marcus – before deciding to separate in 2006.

After ten years of marriage, Vanoy filed for a divorce in 2002. The legal documents stated that Jordan was 'impractical and not in the best interests of the family'. Though their differences were termed as 'irreconcilable', they tried to reconcile for four years before their divorce was finalized. Their lawyers made a statement about the divorce but provided no further detail.

Where is Juanita Vanoy right now?

After her divorce, Vanoy had led a private life. She does not have any social media account and barely makes any public appearances. In 2013, she gave an interview where she admitted to enjoying travelling, collecting art, doing yoga and working with NGOs around Chicago. In the same interview, she stated that she and Jordan are on good terms and often only talk about their children.

Michael Jordan girlfriends: Michael Jordan wife Yvette Prieto

Jordan started dating Yvette Prieto in 2008, two years after his divorce from Vanoy. The couple got married in 2013 and have been together ever since. They have twin daughters – Victoria and Ysabel. As of now, it is not known if either Vanoy or Prieto will make an appearence in his documentary.