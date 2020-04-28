How Many Championships Does Dennis Rodman Have? Bulls Legend's Rebounding Stats In NBA

Arguably one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis Rodman started playing for the Detroit Pistons in 1987. He played with the San Antonio Spurs for two years before being traded to the Chicago Bulls. Rodman retired in 2000 while playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Here's a look at how many championships does Dennis Rodman have and the Dennis Rodman rebounding stats.

How many championships does Dennis Rodman have?

Over the span of his 14-season long NBA career, Dennis Rodman won five NBA championships – two with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls. With the Pistons, Rodman bagged won the 1989 and 1990 NBA titles by defeating the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs. After coming to the Bulls in 1995, Dennis Rodman won three back-to-back championships. For the 1997-98 championship, Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan led the Bulls while Scottie Pippen recovered from his surgery. In Pippen's absence, Rodman stepped up as the player Jordan could rely on.

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan

“Dennis is one of the smartest guys I played with. He understood defensive strategy with all the rotations and he had no limits in terms of what he does.” – Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/n9gOTorWCN — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman rebounding stats

Clint Capela joins Dennis Rodman as the only players since 1976 to record 19+ rebounds in seven consecutive games. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/kBJFGVRCSO — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 25, 2019

Rodman completed his illustrious NBA career with an average of 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. The latest episodes of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance shed light on how the Bulls star studied his opponents to perfect his defensive play. Jordan referred to him as one of the smartest players he has played with, as he could understand defensive strategy with all the rotations. Rodman holds the league record for 159 games with 20-plus rebounds in NBA history. No other player has more than 95.

Had to rewind and pause. Yup, Rodman is studying notes on the Kings and watching Mitch Richmond on video. pic.twitter.com/oEzP801p0S — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) April 27, 2020

