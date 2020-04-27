Dennis Rodman Net Worth, Career Earnings From Bulls, Lakers And Financial Struggles

Basketball News

Dennis Rodman net worth: Though unverified, Celebrity Net Worth report former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman's net worth to be $500,000 in 2020.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dennis Rodman net worth

Dennis Rodman began his NBA career playing for the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons. He played for the San Antonio Spurs for two years before joining the Bulls in the 1995-96 season. Here is the Dennis Rodman net worth and Dennis Rodman career earnings. 

Also read | Dennis Rodman Michael Jordan: Rodman doesn't think Bulls would have won NBA championships in without him

Dennis Rodman net worth: Dennis Rodman career earnings 

Though unverified, Celebrity Net Worth claim the Dennis Rodman net worth to be $500,000. After retiring from the NBA, Rodman was reported to be going through some financial troubles in 2012. As per reports, the player owed $800,000 in child support to his ex-wife. 

Also read | Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation: When Jordan forced ex-Bulls star to return after 2 days

Dennis Rodman net worth: Dennis Rodman career earnings from the Pistons to the Mavericks

Rodman started his NBA career with the Pistons in 1987, where he reportedly earned only $160,000 in his first year. He then earned $550,000 in his second year and $880,000 in his third. For his final two years with the Pistons, Rodman earned $1.075 million and $2.35 million respectively. He then moved on to the San Antonio Spurs, where he earned a total of $4.95 million in two seasons.

Rodman later joined the Bulls the same year Michael Jordan returned, earning $2.5 million in the first year. He reportedly earned $9 million during his second year with the Bulls, which is his highest salary for an NBA season. After being traded to the Lakers, Rodman was under a $1 million contract. For his final NBA season (1999-2000) with the Dallas Mavericks, Rodman earned a reported $441,176.

Also read | Rodman girlfriend stories, Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation & NBA titles the ex-Bulls star won in the 90s

Dennis Rodman net worth: Financial struggles

In 2012, Rodman appeared in court to face charges that he owed $800,000 in child support. At the time, his lawyers reportedly claimed that he was broke and would be unable to pay the money. While Rodman earned $29 million in salary in the NBA, the Bulls star made more from books, endorsements and appearance fees. In 1997, Rodman was suspended for kicking a referee, which earned him a $200,000 fine and an 11-game suspension. The incident set Rodman back $1 million. 

Also read | Dennis Rodman girlfriend list: Bulls star dated likes of Madonna and Carmen Electra

Disclaimer: The above information about 'Dennis Rodman Net worth' is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories