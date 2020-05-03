How To Watch The Last Dance Live Streaming? Episodes 5 And 6 Release On Sunday

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 will be released on Sunday, May 3 (May 4 IST) at 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST). Originally supposed to be released in June, the release date was shifted to April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first two episodes released on April 19 on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. Here is how to watch The Last Dance online and The Last Dance live streaming details.

Also read | Is the Last Dance on Netflix? How to watch The Last Dance online? New episodes of The Last Dance live streaming details

How to watch The Last Dance online? The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 will be available to watch online following their broadcast on ESPN and ESPN in the USA. ESPN has the uncensored version of the documentary, while ESPN2 simultaneously plays the edited versions. The episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix and ESPN.com and app after the broadcast.

The Last Dance Episode 5 & 6 will coming on Sunday i.e. May 3rd, 2020 and will air at 9:00 PM EST on ESPN. The Netflix broadcast will start after 5 hours of main broadcast i.e. 3:01 AM EST next day.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Ws7QOqyY7e — Watch The Last Dance Live Stream Reddit (@lastdance_docu) May 1, 2020

Also read | What time does the documentary air? Is The Last Dance on Netflix? How to watch the Last Dance online?

Fans in the USA can watch the Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately. However, international fans will have to wait before being able to stream The Last Dance on Netflix as the episodes are made available after the USA broadcast.

Also read | how to watch the last dance online and The Last Dance live streaming? Michael Jordan documentary live stream

The Last Dance schedule

Episodes 5 and 6 – Sunday, May 3, 9 PM EST ( May 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9 PM EST ( May 11, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST ( May 18, 6:30 AM IST)

Also read | How to watch the last dance online and The Last Dance live streaming? Episodes 3 and 4 release on Sunday