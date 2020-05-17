How To Watch The Last Dance Online? Episodes 9 And 10 Release On Sunday

The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10 will be released on Sunday, May 17 (May 18 IST) at 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST). The ten-part docuseries chronicling Michael Jordan's last season with the Bulls was originally supposed to release in June. However, the date was moved to April due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two episodes released on April 19 and premiered on ESPN and ESPN2 before becoming available on online streaming sites like Netflix. Here is how to watch The Last Dance online and The Last Dance live streaming details.

How to watch The Last Dance online? The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10

When you realize there's only one more Sunday of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/VC4uqOthta — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2020

The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10 will be available to watch online after their broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. ESPN has the uncensored version of the documentary, while ESPN2 simultaneously plays the edited versions. The episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix and ESPN.com and app after the broadcast. The final two episodes will focus on Jordan's final NBA championship with the Bulls and will also include interviews from his children, who are yet to appear in the documentary.

Fans in the USA can watch the Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately. However, international fans will have to wait before being able to stream The Last Dance on Netflix as the episodes are made available after the USA broadcast.

3 points! 🏀



1. Michael Jordan

2. The Last Dance

3. Episode 3 and 4, now streaming — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 27, 2020

The Last Dance schedule

The Last Dance Episode 5 & 6 will coming on Sunday i.e. May 3rd, 2020 and will air at 9:00 PM EST on ESPN. The Netflix broadcast will start after 5 hours of main broadcast i.e. 3:01 AM EST next day.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Ws7QOqyY7e — Watch The Last Dance Live Stream Reddit (@lastdance_docu) May 1, 2020

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST

