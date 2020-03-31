Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' To Be Released In April And Not June: Report

The highly anticipated 10-part Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance was supposed to release in June. However, ABC and ESPN might release the Michael Jordan documentary on April 19 during the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN will reportedly make an official announcement on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) on their show Good Morning America.

Micheal Jordan documentary: ESPN and ABC might release the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance in April

While reports hinted at the Michael Jordan documentary releasing in April, ESPN refused to comment on the issue. Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice president of programming, acquisitions and scheduling, had made a statement in March, stating that though fans are excited about The Last Dance, it cannot be released until it is released. However, the project seems to have been completed in March. ABC/ESPN have partnered with Netflix, Jordan Brand, the NBA and Mandalay Sports Media for the Michael Jordan documentary. As the NBA was suspended indefinitely on March 11, reports claim that the documentary will be out early in order to entertain fans while they stay at home.

Also read | Michael Jordan stats: Zion Williamson emulates Michael Jordan, LeBron James with rare NBA rookie scoring feat

Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance trailer

Also read | How many rings does Michael Jordan have? Steve Kerr believes Michael Jordan's hiatus helped the Chicago Bulls win more NBA titles

Michael Jordan documentary: LeBron James also wants The Last Dance to release soon

“ESPN can’t fire you RJ. You my friend.” - LeBron https://t.co/rccNh7g8vn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 26, 2020

LeBron James recently appeared on the Road Trippin' Podcast hosted by former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and Lakers host Allie Clifton. While James discussed many things including the COVID-19 pandemic, his movie Space Jam 2 and the Lakers, he also talked about the Michael Jordan documentary. Like many fans on the internet, James believes the Michael Jordan documentary should be released while people are quarantining. He even added that if he was Jordan, he would call them and discuss about releasing the movie as soon as possible.

Also read | LeBron James says joy and excitement can't exist in sport without fans

Michael Jordan net worth: How many rings does Michael Jordan have?

As per Forbes, the Michael Jordan net worth figure stands at $2.1 billion. The former Chicago Bulls star is considered the richest NBA player in history. Jordan has also won six NBA championships in his career, all with the Bulls. As per ESPN's Michael Jordan stats, he averaged at 30.1 points, 6.2 points and 5.3 assists.

Also read | Michael Jordan stats: When Kobe Bryant surpassed Michael Jordan in all-time list vs Timberwolves