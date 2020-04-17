Michael Jordan Has Hilarious Response To Question On Risking Injury In Docu-series Preview

Michael Jordan was recently on Good Morning America to promote his upcoming documentary, 'The Last Dance'. While on the show, a The Last Dance sneak peek was shared, which featured a hilarious exchange between the six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The documentary will be a ten-part mini-series about the Bulls' 1997-98 season.

Michael Jordan shares hilarious response to taking injuries lightly in new The Last Dance sneak peek

The Bulls owner once asked Michael Jordan in regards to the risk of playing with an injury, “If you had a terrible headache and I gave you a bottle of pills and 9 of the pills would cure you and 1 of the pills would kill you — would you take a pill?”



His answer is 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XQkXq4qfZH — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2020

The clip showed during the show was of a young Michael Jordan talking about an injury he suffered during the 1985-86 NBA season. Jordan had broken his foot after playing three games and was eager to make a comeback. However, Reinsdorf was not keen about Michael Jordan putting his health at risk.

Reinsdorf said that Jordan did not understand the risk ratio, and even gave him an example. In the end, Jordan ended up missing 64 regular-season games before returning for the playoffs. He dropped 63 points in Game 2 against Boston Celtics, which is till date the record for most points scored in a single post-season game.

During a 2012 ESPN interview, Michael Jordan revealed that Reinsdorf had a different opinion back then. He understood that Reinsdorf had to consider long term possibilities, but should have also considered the kind of player Michael Jordan was. Reinsdorf had also stated that he felt Jordan hurt himself again.

Michael Jordan rings

The Last Dance is based on the 1997–98 Bulls season along with Jordan's last few years with the team. Each episode in the documentary will be at least 60 minutes long and will be released on Netflix outside the USA after the ESPN premiere. Jordan played his last season with the Bulls in 1998, where he put on No. 6 of the Michael Jordan rings, before moving on to the Washington Wizards.

