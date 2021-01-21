Inauguration Day: VP Kamala Harris Gets "Madame VP" Custom Jersey From Warriors

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Kamala Harris made history by being sworn in as the United State's first African American and Asian American Vice President. Harris – who is from Oakland – was honoured by the Golden State Warriors. The team sent the new US Vice President a customised jersey, which she can now hang in her office.

Also read | PM Modi congratulates Kamala Harris on 'historic occasion'; stresses on strengthening ties

NBA news: Kamala Harris gets customised jersey from Golden State Warriors for Inauguration Day

The Warriors paid homage to Harris with a video they released, which included star Steph Curry and Harris herself. The main video follows a young girl around, who is seen wearing a big "Oakland Forever" jersey. The Warriors wore that City Edition uniform during their 121-99 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The girl in the video walked around the city, where Harris' speech was played in snippets in the background. Later, Curry and Harris are seen with the special jersey the team sent Harris. “To Kamala, Legendary VP, Bay Area to DC," the team wrote. Steph Curry also signed the jersey.

“Madame Vice President, I’m not saying you got to put this up in your office in the White House, but it’d probably be a good idea,” the three-time NBA champion said in the video. “Congratulations for blazing your own path. We are all rooting and supporting you the whole way.”

“I am so proud to be a daughter of Oakland, California,” Harris says in the speech. She adds that every little girl watching should know the USA will be a country of possibilities.

"To the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not — simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

Also read | NBA news: Sexton, Cavs spoil Irving's 1st game with Durant, Harden

Is Kamala Harris a Warriors fan?

Having grown up in Oakland, Harris is a lifelong Warriors fan. “This means so much to me,” she said in the video, stating that she will definitely display the gift with pride, "I cannot thank you enough, and you always bring such joy and pride to me as a daughter of Oakland.”

Also read | Kamala Harris' ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrate her swearing-in as US Vice Prez

Do fans like Kamala Harris Warriors jersey?

Man i miss oracle — Yuan0808thegreat (@hbaq5u) January 20, 2021

MVP (Madam Vice President) has indeed a nice ring to it! — Takashi K (@sakurasumire1) January 20, 2021

That was so beautiful! I didn’t think I’d be a blubbering mess until this afternoon. My favorite team 💙💛 and my Soror 💕💚! It’s going to be an awesome! MVP — IVY (@pearls1980) January 20, 2021

Madam VP is the A VP (Valuable Player) — Prince Uwafiokun (@psobakpee) January 20, 2021

Don't even like basketball, but made me cry.

Congratulations USA on your first Madame VP!

The world is watching. — Alberto Freitas 🙋‍♂️VEM VACINA! (@Dr_Gineco) January 20, 2021

Also read | 'Ready to serve': says first woman US Vice President Kamala Harris after swearing in

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Twitter)