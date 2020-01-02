IND Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Indiana Pacers will face the Denver Nuggets on January 3, 2020, 5:30 AM IST. The two NBA teams will clash at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Keep reading as we discuss IND vs DEN Dream11 game preview, team news and predict a combined line-up.

IND vs DEN team preview

Indiana Pacers currently lie fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 22-12 (win-loss) record. The Pacers have been struggling for consistency this campaign after failing to register back-to-back wins in their last five games. The Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 in their last outing. T.J Warren has been leading the Pacers with an average of 17.8 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (17.7) and Domantas Sabonis (17.5) closely follow Warren.

Meanwhile, their Western Conference opponents, the Denver Nuggets have jumped to second right behind the LA Lakers. They have managed 23 wins and 10 losses so far. The Nuggets went on a 7-game winning streak, before losing twice in their next four games. They lost to the Houston Rockets in their last outing. Nikola Jokic has been the star performer for the Nuggets with 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

IND vs DEN injury update

Indiana Pacers: Edmond Sumner (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (back), Victor Oladipo (knee), Naz Mitrou-Long (ankle)

Denver Nuggets: Gary Harris (shin), Paul Millsap (unknown), Bol Bol (unknown)

IND vs DEN squads

Indiana Pacers: Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and TJ Warren

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, P.J. Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

IND vs DEN Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: M Morris (DEN)

Shooting-guards: J Holiday (IND), M Beasley (DEN),

Small-forwards: TJ Warren (IND), J Grant (DEN), W Barton (DEN)

Power-forwards: D Sabonis (IND)

Centre: N Jokic (DEN) (Star Player)

Denver Nuggets start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The IND vs DEN Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.