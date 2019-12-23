IND Vs TOR Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Squad Details And More

Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers will play against each other on Tuesday, December 24, 5:30 AM IST (Monday, December 23, 7:00 PM EST). The Raptors currently have a 21-8 (win-loss) record. They are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have a 20-10 record and are ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. You can play the IND vs TOR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IND vs TOR Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

IND vs TOR Dream11: Player performances

Malcolm Brogdon is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is following with 18 points per game. T.J. Warren (17.5 ppg) Jeremy Lamb (14.5 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.5 ppg) have also been performing well. Pascal Siakam is the Toronto Raptors' top scorer with 25.1 points and 8 rebounds. Kyle Lowry has been following with 20.2 points. Fred VanVleet (17.6 ppg), Norman Powell (14.4 ppg), Serge Ibaka (13.2 ppg) and OG Anunoby (11.1 ppg) are also playing well.

IND vs TOR Dream11: Injury Update

Domanstad Sabonis is on a day-to-day basis due to hip soreness and is optimistic for the upcoming game. As of now, no player of the Toronto Raptors is listed as sidelined for the upcoming IND vs TOR game.

IND vs TOR Dream11: Squad details

IND vs TOR Dream11 squad – Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Shamorie Ponds, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet

IND vs TOR Dream11 squad – Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and TJ Warren

IND vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Kyle Lowry (VC), Fred VanVleet

Shooting-guards: Justin Holiday,

Small-forwards: TJ Warren

Power-forwards: Paskal Siakam (C), Domantas Sabonis

Centre: Marc Gasol

Note – The IND vs TOR Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

