IND Vs TOR Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Squad Details And More

Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers will play against each other on Tuesday, December 24, 5:30 AM IST (Monday, December 23, 7:00 PM EST). The Raptors currently have a 21-8 (win-loss) record. They are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have a 20-10 record and are ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. You can play the IND vs TOR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IND vs TOR Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.
Malcolm Brogdon is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is following with 18 points per game. T.J. Warren (17.5 ppg) Jeremy Lamb (14.5 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.5 ppg) have also been performing well. Pascal Siakam is the Toronto Raptors' top scorer with 25.1 points and 8 rebounds. Kyle Lowry has been following with 20.2 points. Fred VanVleet (17.6 ppg), Norman Powell (14.4 ppg), Serge Ibaka (13.2 ppg) and OG Anunoby (11.1 ppg) are also playing well.
Note – The IND vs TOR Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.
