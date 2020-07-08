Sushant Singh Rajput Dons Pacers' Reggie Miller's Jersey In Trailer Of His Last-ever Movie

The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' was unveiled on July 6. Netizens flooded social media with praise for the late actor, excited to see him in a movie for one last time. While fans commented on the movie based on John Green's popular book The Fault In Our Stars and Rajput's last performance, Indian basketball fans pointed out the Indiana Pacers jersey Sushant Singh Rajput wears at the start of the trailer, excited for the Bollywood-NBA crossover.

Sushant Singh Rajput wears a Reggie Miller Indiana Pacers jersey in the Dil Bechara trailer

Sushant Singh Rajput wears Indiana Pacers jersey in his last movie

The movie's trailer opens with a shot of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing while the actress narrates. Rajput opens the film wearing a jersey of the Indiana Pacers' No 31 jersey, which belongs to NBA legend Reggie Miller. Rajput is also featured wearing the jersey in a still released. The film, which is based on John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, was officially made for the first time in 2014 in Hollywood.

Though the movie will revolve around Indian characters and cities, Rajput will play the character of Agustus Waters, while the lead actress Sanjana Sanghi will play Hazel Grace Lancaster. In the 2014 film, Actor Ansel Elgort is seen wearing a Rik Smits jersey, who also a Pacers legend. The books' author, John Green, is an Indiana native and a Pacers fan. Both Miller and Smits played for the Pacers for their entire NBA career.

Ansel Elgort wears Rik Smits #45 jersey in Fault in Our Stars



Sushant's wearing Reggie Miller #31 jersey in #DilBechara



Both Smits and Miller - Indiana Pacers legends; author John Green, a native of Indiana pic.twitter.com/8nkfrKtIbA — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) July 6, 2020

While fans were excited to see Miller's jersey in a Bollywood film, they have a bittersweet feeling as 2020 has been a sad year and the crossover had to come from Rajput's last movie. Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra on June 14. His death was surrounded by controversies about Bollywood, while fans took to social media to mourn their actor and demand for the truth behind his death. Dil Bechara was the last film Rajput completed, which will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020. The movie will be available to both subscribers and non-subscribers.

Fans react to Sushant Singh Rajput wearing Reggie Miller Indiana Pacers jersey in Dil Bechara trailer

The #DilBechara trailer begins with #sushantsinghrajput wearing NBA INDIANA PACERS @pacers #31 @reggiemillertnt Jersey 😓😔☹ I was happy as always watching a #nba #bollywoodbasketball moment but later I was sad. 2020… https://t.co/jNerRdzT9m — Bhushan Suryavanshi (@bhushyrhodes) July 7, 2020

The trailer literally begins with #SushantSinghRajput dancing in a Pacers Reggie Miller jersey. Wow. #BollywoodBasketball https://t.co/J8C4x5h9sg — Karan Madhok (@KaranMadhok1) July 6, 2020

Compliments to the Makers of #DilBechara ! The Indiana Pacers is worn by both Augustus Waters from The Fault in Our Stars Movie and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr. in the Bollywood Depiction of the same! Good attention to details,@CastingChhabra!

@DilBecharaFilm @DilBecharaTFIOS pic.twitter.com/LPc5v5AbFG — Gopal Mishra (@picogeek06) July 6, 2020

