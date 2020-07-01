INZ Vs HTV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) will square off against Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Wednesday, July 1, at Lev Hamoshava Arena in Ness Ziona. The game is scheduled to start at 10 PM IST. Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) are currently sixth in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 10-12 in the 22 games they've played so far. Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV), on the other hand, occupy the seventh spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 9-13 in the 22 games they've played so far.
Ido Shabat, Lindell Wigginton, Rayvonte Rice, Tomer Abramovitch, Alon Druker, Eidan Alber, Raviv Limonad, Golan Gutt, Lior Carreira, Tamir Saban, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Ofir Goldsztejn, Tal Michael Dunne, Cameron Oliver, Raviv Pitshon
Yam Madar, Joaquin Szuchman, Omer Ben David, Shahar Lazar, Sek Henry, Jordan Davis, Lotan Amsalem, Danel Kozahinof, Jordan Hamilton, Raz Adam, Omer Harel, Tomer Ginat, Gal Shterenberg, Karam Mashour, Talib Zanna, Daniel Koperberg
Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) start as favourites to win this game.
