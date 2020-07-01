INZ Vs HTV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) will square off against Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Wednesday, July 1, at Lev Hamoshava Arena in Ness Ziona. The game is scheduled to start at 10 PM IST. Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) are currently sixth in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 10-12 in the 22 games they've played so far. Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV), on the other hand, occupy the seventh spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 9-13 in the 22 games they've played so far.

INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Lev Hamoshava Arena, Ness Ziona

Also Read l QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live

INZ vs HTV Dream11 team, full squads

INZ vs HTV Dream11 team: Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) squad

Ido Shabat, Lindell Wigginton, Rayvonte Rice, Tomer Abramovitch, Alon Druker, Eidan Alber, Raviv Limonad, Golan Gutt, Lior Carreira, Tamir Saban, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Ofir Goldsztejn, Tal Michael Dunne, Cameron Oliver, Raviv Pitshon

INZ vs HTV Dream11 team: Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV) squad

Yam Madar, Joaquin Szuchman, Omer Ben David, Shahar Lazar, Sek Henry, Jordan Davis, Lotan Amsalem, Danel Kozahinof, Jordan Hamilton, Raz Adam, Omer Harel, Tomer Ginat, Gal Shterenberg, Karam Mashour, Talib Zanna, Daniel Koperberg

INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction: INZ vs HTV Dream11 top picks

Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ): Rayvonte Rice, Raviv Limonad, Tamir Saban

Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV): Yam Madar, Jordan Davis, Jordan Hamilton

Also Read l BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live game info

INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ): Rayvonte Rice (PG), Raviv Limonad (SG), Tamir Saban (SF), Jean-Pierre Tokoto (PF), Cameron Oliver (C)

Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV): Yam Madar (PG), Jordan Davis (SG), Jordan Hamilton (SF), Tomer Ginat (PF), Talib Zanna (C)

INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction: INZ vs HTV Dream11 team

Point Guard: Yam Madar

Shooting Guard: Raviv Limonad, Sek Henry

Small Forward: Golan Gutt

Power Forward: Tal Michael Dunne, Jean-Pierre Tokoto

Center: Cameron Oliver (SP), Daniel Koperberg

Also Read l SL vs SH Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, CBA League live

INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction

Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) start as favourites to win this game.

Please note that the INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction and INZ vs HTV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The INZ vs HTV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Ironi Nes Ziona Twitter

Also Read l MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live game info