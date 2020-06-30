QE Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Qingdao Eagles (QE) will go head-to-head against Zhejiang Lions (ZL) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. Qingdao Eagles are 10th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-15 in the 35 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Zhejiang Lions occupy the fourth spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 23-12 in the 35 games they've played so far.

QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction, live game schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8:30 AM IST

QE vs ZL Dream11 team, full squads

QE vs ZL Dream11 team: Qingdao Eagles (QE) squad

Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi

QE vs ZL Dream11 team: Zhejiang Lions (ZL) squad

Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Zheng Liu, Jinglong Li, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao

QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction: QE vs ZL Dream11 top picks

Qingdao Eagles (QE): Weihan Lin, Chengyu Zhang, Zhai Yi

Zhejiang Lions (ZL): Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao

QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Qingdao Eagles : Weihan Lin, Chengyu Zhang, Zhai Yi, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong

: Weihan Lin, Chengyu Zhang, Zhai Yi, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong Zhejiang Lions: Yanhao Zhao, Sun Minghui, Jinxiao Li, Ruoyu Su, Tianyi Zhao

QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction: QE vs ZL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Weihan Lin, Yanhao Zhao, Yang Jinmeng

Shooting Guard: Chengyu Zhang, Sun Minghui

Small Forward: Zheng Liu

Power Forward: Qing-Ming Wang

Center: Tianyi Zhao (SP)

QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction

Zhejiang Lions (ZL) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction and QE vs ZL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QE vs ZL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Shutterstock