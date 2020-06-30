QE Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Qingdao Eagles (QE) will go head-to-head against Zhejiang Lions (ZL) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. Qingdao Eagles are 10th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-15 in the 35 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Zhejiang Lions occupy the fourth spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 23-12 in the 35 games they've played so far.
Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi
Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Zheng Liu, Jinglong Li, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao
Zhejiang Lions (ZL) start as favourites to win the game.
