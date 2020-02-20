IRI Vs SYR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Iran and Syria will face off against each other in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers match. Both the teams will play the match at Azady Gym in Tehran on Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 PM IST. You can play the IRI vs SYR Dream11 match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IRI vs SYR Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Also Read: QUE Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Live Match Details

IRI vs SYR Dream11 prediction, preview

Iran are the three-time Asia Cup champions and finalist from the 2017 edition of the competition and will be favourites to top Group E, with other three teams Qatar, Syria, and Saudi Arabia fighting it out for the other spot. Iran with a lot of international experience under them will be looking to dominate Syria and open their campaign with win.

Also Read: MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Live Match Details

Syria will start as underdogs against a strong Iran side. They lack experience on the big stage since they haven’t played many league games so far. They enter the tournament after tuning up their team chemistry at the King’s Cup friendly tournament in Jordan last week. The players in the Syria side will be keen to put up the impressive performance again the favourites and look to create an upset on the opening day.

Also Read: SLBP XI Vs WI XI Dream11 Top Picks, Team, Playing 11 And Match Prediction

IRI vs SYR Dream11 team

IRI vs SYR Dream11 lineup: Iran

PG: Sajjad Mashayekhi

SG: Behnam Yakhcahlidehkordi

SF: Mohammad Samad Nikkhah Bahrami

PF: Michael Rostampur

C : Hamed Haddadi

Also Read: Umar Akmal Suspended Under PCB Anti Corruption Code On First Day Of PSL 2020

IRI vs SYR Dream11 lineup: Syria

PG: Rami Merjaneh

SG: Wael Jlilaty

SF: Ahmad Yazan Hariri

PF: Mohammed Bilal – Atli

C: Abdulwahab Al Hamwi

IRI vs SYR Dream11 injury update

All the players from both teams will be available or the game

IRI vs SYR Dream11 top picks

Hamed Haddadi (Iran)

Haddadi will be a big attraction during the match. The center is an established player and has won many trophies in his career. He has been part of Iran side that won the Asia Cup titles 3 times. He is also 4-time Asia Cup MVP.

Tarek Aljabi (Syria)

Aljabi is a talented player who deserves more spotlight. He finished 4th in scoring with 17.8 points. The 29-year-old is a good shooter, scoring 60 % from the field and 50 % from downtown.

IRI vs SYR Dream11 team

IRI vs SYR Dream11 prediction

Iran are favourites to win the game

Note: The IRI vs SYR Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.