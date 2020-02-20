IRI Vs SYR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Iran and Syria will face off against each other in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers match. Both the teams will play the match at Azady Gym in Tehran on Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 PM IST. You can play the IRI vs SYR Dream11 match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IRI vs SYR Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Also Read: QUE Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Live Match Details
Iran are the three-time Asia Cup champions and finalist from the 2017 edition of the competition and will be favourites to top Group E, with other three teams Qatar, Syria, and Saudi Arabia fighting it out for the other spot. Iran with a lot of international experience under them will be looking to dominate Syria and open their campaign with win.
Also Read: MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Live Match Details
Syria will start as underdogs against a strong Iran side. They lack experience on the big stage since they haven’t played many league games so far. They enter the tournament after tuning up their team chemistry at the King’s Cup friendly tournament in Jordan last week. The players in the Syria side will be keen to put up the impressive performance again the favourites and look to create an upset on the opening day.
Also Read: SLBP XI Vs WI XI Dream11 Top Picks, Team, Playing 11 And Match Prediction
PG: Sajjad Mashayekhi
SG: Behnam Yakhcahlidehkordi
SF: Mohammad Samad Nikkhah Bahrami
PF: Michael Rostampur
C : Hamed Haddadi
Also Read: Umar Akmal Suspended Under PCB Anti Corruption Code On First Day Of PSL 2020
PG: Rami Merjaneh
SG: Wael Jlilaty
SF: Ahmad Yazan Hariri
PF: Mohammed Bilal – Atli
C: Abdulwahab Al Hamwi
All the players from both teams will be available or the game
Hamed Haddadi (Iran)
Haddadi will be a big attraction during the match. The center is an established player and has won many trophies in his career. He has been part of Iran side that won the Asia Cup titles 3 times. He is also 4-time Asia Cup MVP.
Tarek Aljabi (Syria)
Aljabi is a talented player who deserves more spotlight. He finished 4th in scoring with 17.8 points. The 29-year-old is a good shooter, scoring 60 % from the field and 50 % from downtown.
Iran are favourites to win the game