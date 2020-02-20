Umar Akmal Suspended Under PCB Anti Corruption Code On First Day Of PSL 2020

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has once again landed himself in trouble after receiving a temporary suspension from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under PCB Anti-Corruption Code. The suspension also means that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit. The latest suspension will also affect his participation in the upcoming PSL 2020

Also Read: PCB Reprimands Umar Akmal For Controversial 'charbi' Outburst During Fitness Test

PCB releases statement on Umar Akmal's suspension ahead of PSL 2020

Umar Akmal was all set to take part in the PSL 2020 for Quetta Gladiators. With T20 World Cup just around the corner, PSL 2020 was an ideal platform for Akmal to push his case for inclusion in the national side. The Cricket Board released a statement on Akmal's suspension which said as follows -

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code



More: https://t.co/dQXutn7zYI pic.twitter.com/H67k5bGedK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 20, 2020

Also Read: Umar Akmal Roasted By Netizens For Getting 'brother From Another Mother' Hilariously Wrong

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators respond to Umar Akmal's suspension

The PCB, in its statement, has asked Quetta Gladiators to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement for the Pakistan Super League 2020. The PSL franchise in its tweet said that they will not give any comment until the enquiry is concluded. The defending champions will open their campaign against two-time former winners Islamabad United on Thursday.

The reigning PSL Champions Quetta Gladiators would like to state that @TheRealPCB is already investigating the matter of Umar Akmal and the franchise will not make any comment until inquiry is concluded.

Meanwhile, Gladiators will take a replacement pick. https://t.co/k52jIhWWZ5 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 20, 2020

Also Read: Umar Akmal Asks PCB Trainers 'Charbi Kahan Hai?' After Failing Fitness Test Miserably

Umar Akmal memes: Cricket reprimanded by PCB for controversial 'charbi' outburst

Before receiving the current suspension, The 29-year-old was in the news after he was reported to have disrespected the trainers by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal. Later the PCB said that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and Umar Akmal offered his regrets for the incident. However, the incident gave birth to another set of memes related to the cricketer on social media.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

Umar Akmal's career with Pakistan

Umar Akmal announced himself on the international scene with a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 2009. He remained a regular member of the Pakistan Cricket team for some years before his poor form and fitness saw him being dropped in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Quetta vs Islamabad live streaming

The first match of the PSL 2020 will take place between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday. The match can be viewed on DSport's official website and app in India.