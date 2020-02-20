The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Umar Akmal Suspended Under PCB Anti Corruption Code On First Day Of PSL 2020

Cricket News

Umar Akmal was all set to take part in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 for defending champions Quetta Gladiators with T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has once again landed himself in trouble after receiving a temporary suspension from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under PCB Anti-Corruption Code. The suspension also means that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit. The latest suspension will also affect his participation in the upcoming PSL 2020 

Also Read: PCB Reprimands Umar Akmal For Controversial 'charbi' Outburst During Fitness Test

PCB releases statement on Umar Akmal's suspension ahead of PSL 2020

Umar Akmal was all set to take part in the PSL 2020 for Quetta Gladiators. With T20 World Cup just around the corner, PSL 2020  was an ideal platform for Akmal to push his case for inclusion in the national side. The Cricket Board released a statement on Akmal's suspension which said as follows -

Also Read: Umar Akmal Roasted By Netizens For Getting 'brother From Another Mother' Hilariously Wrong

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators respond to Umar Akmal's suspension

The PCB, in its statement, has asked Quetta Gladiators to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement for the Pakistan Super League 2020. The PSL franchise in its tweet said that they will not give any comment until the enquiry is concluded. The defending champions will open their campaign against two-time former winners Islamabad United on Thursday. 

Also Read: Umar Akmal Asks PCB Trainers 'Charbi Kahan Hai?' After Failing Fitness Test Miserably

Umar Akmal memes: Cricket reprimanded by PCB for controversial 'charbi' outburst 

Before receiving the current suspension, The 29-year-old was in the news after he was reported to have disrespected the trainers by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal. Later the PCB said that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and Umar Akmal offered his regrets for the incident. However, the incident gave birth to another set of memes related to the cricketer on social media.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

Umar Akmal's career with Pakistan 

Umar Akmal announced himself on the international scene with a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 2009. He remained a regular member of the Pakistan Cricket team for some years before his poor form and fitness saw him being dropped in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

Quetta vs Islamabad live streaming

The first match of the PSL 2020 will take place between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday. The match can be viewed on DSport's official website and app in India.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CLEARANCE TO PROSECUTE KANHAIYA
CMO OFFERS ASSISTANCE
ARVIND SAWANT TO RESIGN CABINET
RSS' MOHAN BHAGWAT ON NATIONALISM
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
BHUMI PEDNEKAR WELCOMES ARSHAD WARS