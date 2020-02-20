QUE Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Live Match Details

The 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to get underway on Thursday, February 20. The tournament opener will see defending champions Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

Quetta Gladiators will begin the quest to defend their title as they take on Islamabad United in the first game of the tournament. Their batting line-up consists of some high profile names in the form of Shane Watson, Jason Roy and Umar Akmal who will look to score quick runs for their team. They also have some promising bowlers in their bowling arsenal like Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed, and Sohail Khan who have the ability to grab wickets.

On the other hand, Islamabad United made it to the playoffs last year but were knocked out by Peshawar Zalmi. They would like to right the wrongs from last year and win the coveted trophy.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Have a look

QUE vs ISL playing 11

QUE vs ISL playing 11: Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood.

QUE vs ISL playing11: Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicket-keeper), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Luke Ronchi

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Shane Watson (Captain), Jason Roy (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

All-Rounder: Shadab Khan, Ben Cutting

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Match Prediction

Quetta Gladiators start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER