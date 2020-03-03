Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against 76ers? Lakers Star's Knee Injury Update

The Philadephia 76ers will continue their Western Conference road trip to play a tough game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. They'll be at the Staples Center. The game is scheduled for March 3, 10 pm ET (March 4, 8:30 am IST). The inevitable question for the Lakers fans will be - 'is Anthony Davis playing tonight?'.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The LA Lakers have extended their Western Conference lead ever since the All-Star Break and are at the top place ahead of the Denver Nuggets in second place by 5.5 games. On the other hand, Philadelphia have slid into sixth place on the Eastern Conference with a 37-24 overall record. The Philadelphia 76ers are already beat up at the moment heading into their second four-game road trip.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? If not, when is Anthony Davis coming back?

Anthony Davis has already missed seven games for the Lakers in the NBA this season because of injury. On January 7, a bruised tailbone against the New York Knicks kept him out for five games and the 26-year-old also missed one game with a sore right shoulder and a mild right ankle sprain.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? If not, when is Anthony Davis coming back? Anthony Davis injury update

A sore right knee will keep Los Angeles Lakers' big man Anthony Davis out for the next few games. However, the Lakers have confirmed that their PF will miss the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) are each listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Philadelphia.



Davis and Caruso missed Sunday’s game vs. New Orleans with their injuries. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) March 3, 2020

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Anthony Davis's stats this season

Davis earned 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers in their 118-109 win over the Pelicans last Tuesday. The PF is averaging 26.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across 51 starts for the Lakers. Anthony Davis' injury will be a big blow for the home side.

