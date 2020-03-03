LAL Vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will face Philadelphia 76ers in their next NBA encounter. The LeBron James-led side are on the pole position of the Western Conference with an impressive 46-13 win-loss ratio. Los Angeles Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games. They won their last NBA game by a 122-114 margin against the Pelicans. Los Angeles Lakers have maintained a home record of 21-7 and an away record of 25-6.

As for Philadelphia 76ers, they are on the sixth spot of the Eastern Conference. They have maintained a win-loss record of 37-24 in the season so far. Philadelphia 76ers have won six times in their last 10 games. They lost their last NBA clash against Clippers (136-130). Philadelphia 76ers have maintained a home record of 28-2 and an away record of 9-22. Philadelphia 76ers' star players Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are out of the squad due to injuries.

LAL vs PHI is scheduled on March 4, 2020 at the Staples Center at 8:30 AM IST. Here are the LAL vs PHI Dream11 predictions, LAL vs PHI Dream11 top picks and LAL vs PHI Dream11 team.

LAL vs PHI Dream11 prediction

LAL vs PHI Dream11 team

LAL vs PHI Dream11 team: Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle.

LAL vs PHI Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo.

LAL vs PHI Dream11 prediction (predicted lineups)

LAL vs PHI Dream11 prediction: Lakers line-up

Avery Bradley Danny Green LeBron James Kyle Kuzma JaVale McGee

LAL vs PHI Dream11 prediction: Philadelphia line-up

Shake Milton Alec Burks Glenn Robinson III Tobias Harris Al Horford

LAL vs PHI Dream11 top picks

Tobias Harris LeBron James Kyle Kuzma

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.