Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Lakers Team News, Availability Status Vs Suns

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers have begun their pre-season campaign on a positive note with back to back wins over cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. The start looks even more promising with usual suspects LeBron James and Anthony Davis yet to a engage in a single minute of action so far. However, that could change with Lakers' trip to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night (Thursday IST).

Also Read: NBA Pre-season Scores And Results: James Harden Returns, Steph Curry Stars Despite Defeat

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers star set for pre-season debut vs Suns

Los Angeles Lakers gave star man Anthony Davis an extended break after the 27-year-old sat out of the first two pre-season games against the Clippers. However, Davis is all set to make a return, with head coach Frank Vogel revealing that the seven-time All-Star will feature in the first half against the Phoenix Suns. Davis starred for the Lakers last season helping them end their NBA championship drought forming an axis with LeBron James. He became the fifth player in league history to shoot 50-40-90 in the NBA Finals (.571 field goal percentage, .421 three-point percentage and .938 free-throw percentage), joining Kevin Durant, Chauncey Billups, Penny Hardaway and Magic Johnson.

Also Read: "It's Totally Different": LeBron James On Giannis' New $228.2 MILLION Contract Extension

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play in the first half of tomorrow’s Preseason Game against the Suns.



Best Duo in the League returns 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1ybwPELWE — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) December 15, 2020

Davis and James became the first pair of team-mates in NBA history to each have 500-plus points and 200-plus rebounds in the same postseason. The 27-year-old is likely to get minutes to 'get his feet wet' and make himself ready for the start of the new season. This will also be his first appearance since the Game 6 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA finals in October. The former New Orleans Pelicans-star reportedly signed a five-year contract worth $190m after opting out of the final year of his previous agreement. The new deal also includes an early termination option prior to the fifth season in 2024–25.

Like Anthony Davis, LeBron James is also set to play the first half of the game against the Suns. Talen Horton-Tucker who featured extensively in the first two pre-season games will see his role reduced, while Alex Caruso remains a doubt for the game. Caruso is recovering from a hip flexor strain and could feature for a few minutes against the Suns on Wednesday night. Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo are back in training having missed out Sunday's game after being listed for an “excused absence” by the team.

Also Read: What Happened To Keyontae Johnson? Gators Star's Exact Condition After Collapsing On Court

NBA pre-season live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Suns live stream?

In the USA, one can watch the NBA pre-season games on various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu. The subscriptions for the games are free, while a free trial period for most is usually available. In India, fans can watch the games on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. The Lakers vs Suns live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 17.

Also Read: James Harden Overweight? NBA Fans Shocked To See Rockets Star Out Of Shape Vs Spurs

(Image Courtesy: Anthony Davis Instagram)