NBA Pre-season Scores And Results: James Harden Returns, Steph Curry Stars Despite Defeat

The NBA pre-season is up and running as teams look to get back in shape before the regular season kicks off later this month. The games on Tuesday saw the return of James Harden for the Rockets, while Steph Curry was back at his usual best for the Golden State Warriors. Here's a look at the NBA pre-season scores and results from Tuesday night.

NBA pre-season scores: NBA pre-season results

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics played their first NBA preseason game on Tuesday night and slumped to a 108-99 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid (18 pts) and Shake Milton (19pts) starred for the 76ers, while Ben Simmons (10 pts) and Tobias Harris (16 pts) played supporting roles in a perfect pre-season start for Philadelphia. Milton was particularly impressive, scoring 19 points with four rebounds and three assists. For the Celtics, Payton Pritchard (16 pts) and Jaylen Brown (10 pts) lead from the front, with Jeff Teague impressively slamming home 18 points. While the result wasn't the best for Boston, they will be happy with the number of minutes their players got, as they are already battling injury issues before the season begins.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs

Back home with a W pic.twitter.com/VWUirYKcpL — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 16, 2020

Rockets welcomed James Harden back onto the court as they romped to a 112-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs. John Wall was in top form so was Ben McLemore slamming in 15 points each, as the Rockets made it two wins in three during the pre-season. As for James Harden points, The Beard manage 12 points on the night, despite visibly looking far from being fit. For Spurs, Lonnie Walker (17 pts) starred, while Dejounte Murray (13pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (11 pts)trying their best to support, but eventually falling short. While it is just pre-season, San Antonio have two defeats on the bounce and will look to get back to their best before the regular season begins.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

another shot on Thursday pic.twitter.com/QjaMPvjZcV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 16, 2020

Basketball is a team sport, and despite Steph Curry's attempts at debunking the claim, the Sacramento Kings came out on top sneaking a 114-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Kings, led by Kyle Guy (20 points) and De'Aaron Fox (18 points) and Buddy Hield (17 pts), troubled the Golden State defence on Tuesday night. The Warriors, who were led by a 29 Steph Curry points haul, came close, but eventually fell agonisingly short. The Warriors will be pleased with the contributions of Marquese Chriss though, who scored 17 on the night, while Kelly Oubre Jr, chipped in with 12 points.

NBA pre-season live stream details: How to watch NBA pre-season

In the USA, one can watch the NBA pre-season games on various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu. The subscriptions for games are free, while a free trial period for most is usually available. In India, fans can watch the games on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

(Image Courtesy: Rockets, Warriors, Celtics Twitter)