Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? Lakers Star's Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, December 28 at the Staples Center. The NBA regular season clash between the Lakers and the Trail Blazers is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz about whether Anthony Davies will feature for the Lakers in the upcoming game or not.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers game preview

Terry Stotts' Portland Trail Blazers get their first crack at the team that eliminated them from last season’s NBA playoffs on Monday night in the first of four games during their first road trip of the season. The Trail Blazers suffered defeat in their opening game of the season before recording a win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. However, the game against the defending champions is bound to be much more of a challenging task.

On the other hand, the Lakers suffered defeat against the Clippers on the opening day of the new season before recording convincing wins over the Mavericks and the Timberwolves. Frank Vogel's men will be hoping to build on their two-game winning streak when they host the Trail Blazers on Monday night. However, the Lakers have a few injury concerns heading into their fourth game of the season.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Anthony Davis injury update

Prior to the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves on Sunday, head coach Frank Vogel claimed that Davis injured his calf during the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Clippers, and he reaggravated it when they played the Mavericks on Christmas Day. Hence, he was ruled out of the game against the Timberwolves. There has been no injury update over the 27-year-old forward ever since but reports claim that his right calf contusion isn't likely to keep him out for too long.

Davis was also pictured smiling while training with his teammates prior to the game against Minnesota. Davis was sensational for the Lakers in the two games that he played, averaging 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 42.9% from deep on a career-tying 3.5 attempts per game. However, it remains to be seen whether the Lakers will rush him back into action despite the shortest offseason in history.

Another injury concern for the Lakers is talisman LeBron James, who re-aggravated the sore left ankle he’s been listed with on the previous two injury reports as well.

What a luxury for the Lakers to be without Anthony Davis, but still have Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Kyle Kuzma to help LeBron generate offense. What an unbelievable team. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 28, 2020

Image Credits - Anthony Davis Instagram