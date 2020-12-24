NBA Scores: Celtics Cash In On Gian-miss, 76ers Trump Westbrook Wizardry, Raptors Stunned

The NBA season well and truly kicked off on Wednesday, with an action-packed 12 games being played all across the country. While fans were missed at the arenas, there was no shortage of action as there were some close results, some surprise performances as most of the franchise played their first game of the season. Here's all the NBA scores, results, key moments and highlights from the basketball action on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

Also Read: James Harden, Rockets Teammates Experience Rising Tension After 2020-21 Season Begins

NBA scores: Notable NBA results and highlights

Bucks vs Celtics: Celtics bask in Jay-Jay triumph, Gian-miss hurts Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a potential game-tying Free Throw as the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown romped to an exhilarating 121-122 win over the Bucks on Wednesday. The Greek Freak was at his usual best scoring 35 points with 13 rebounds and two assists but missed the all-important free-throw which proved to be the only difference between the two sides at the TD Park. Bucks, however, won't be disheartened with their performance as their Big 3 of Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, all delivered, but not enough to snatch the win.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Becomes First Wizards Player To Debut With Triple-double Despite Loss

For the Celtics, Tatum and Brown combined for 63 points on the night, with Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague chipping in to seal the win. Tatum, in particular, was impressive as it was his game-winner that sealed the win for Boston, ending with seven rebounds, two assists and 30 points. The Celtics took a dominating lead in the second and third quarter, and while the Bucks gained 16 points on their opponents in the final quarter, it just wasn't enough for them to take home the win.

Wizards vs 76ers: Westbrook drops Simmons, but Sixers rise to win

Russell Westbrook was unstoppable on his Washington Wizards debut, ending with a scintillating triple-double on Wednesday. One of the highlights from his performance was him dropping Ben Simmons to the ground with a neat skill during a step-back jumper. However, Simmons had the last laugh as 76ers clinched a 113-107 win with a dominant fourth quarter.

Also Read: Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Reject To Train With LeBron James For Space Jam 2?

Philadelphia were trailing by 10 points at the beginning of the last quarter, but Joel Embiid and Shake Milton ensured that the gained a sizeable lead over the Wizards en route their victory. Embiid had 14 rebounds, two assists and 29 points on the night, with Shake Milton (19) and Ben Simmons (16) easing the burden on his shoulders. Westbrook, on the other hand, had 21 pints with 11 rebounds and 15 assists, and Bradley Beal benefited from his presence, who scored a game-highest 31 points.

Pelicans vs Raptors: Pelicans, Ingram too hot to handle as Raptors stunned in second half

Fans did not see it coming, neither did the Toronto Raptors. At the end of the second quarter, the Raptors had a seven-point lead with Pascal Siakam leading their charge. However, what followed was a barrage by Brandon Ingram, as the Pelicans quickly gained a 16-point advantage in the third quarter, seizing the advantage heading into the fourth quarter, where they again brushed aside a hapless defence to win the game 113-99.

Ingram was unstoppable in the second half and he finished the game with 24 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, with JJ Redick (23 points), Lonzo Ball (16) and Eric Bledsoe (18) all chipping in handsomely. Siakam ended with 20 points on the night with Kyle Lowry scoring 18, as Raptors lost their opening night game for the first time since 2012.

Also Read: LaMelo Ball Goes Scoreless Off The Bench During Hornets' NBA Debut Vs Cavaliers

Orlando Magic vs Heat: Evan Fournier's late surge pours cold water on Heat's opening night

Evan Fournier gave Orlando Magic the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic’s 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat. Orlando were trailing by four points heading into the final quarter by Fournier ensured that his side went home with a win on the opening. Heat would be disappointed with the defeat, but will surely positives from the performances of usual suspects Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Cavaliers vs Hornets: Collin Sexton's Garland couldn't be more Rozier

The Cavaliers backcourt was on fire on Wednesday night as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland ensured that Cleveland won their opening fixture against Hornets 121-114. Sexton was the star of the night, scoring 27 points, with two rebounds and five assists, with Garland chipping in with 22 points. The Hornets will be disappointed to not take the win, especially after a stunning individual game for Terry Rozier. The guard eventually ended with 42 points, with Gordon Hayward scoring 28 on his Hornets debut.

Nuggets vs Kings: Bubby Hield winner steals the show as Denver fall short despite Jokic triple-double

Sacramento Kings delivered in the clutch moments during the game which eventually proved to be the decisive difference in their clash against the Denver Nuggets. Having trailed in both quarters before half-time, the Kings roared back with a 12-point lead, before the Nuggets forced over-time as the scores were tied at 112. Nikola Jokic looked unstoppable for the Nuggets, but it was Buddy Hield who put paid to his plans, tipping in Harrison Barnes miss at the buzzer to seal a stunning 124-122 win. Jokic ended with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists and was well supported Michael Porter Jr, who amassed 24 points. Hield ended with 22 points on the night, with Barnes and De'Aaron Fox scoring 21 each.

NBA results: Other results from Wednesday night's action

Memphis Grizzlies 119-131 San Antonio Spurs

Chicago Bulls 104- 124 Atlanta Hawks

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-101 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 121-107 New York Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers 100-120 Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns 106-102 Dallas Mavericks

(Image Courtesy: Pelicans, Celtics, Wizards Twitter)