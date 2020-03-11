Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Against Pistons? 76ers Star's Back Injury Update

Coming into the game against Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers will be once again without their star player Ben Simmons who is out due to back injury. Earlier Shams Charania of The Athletic had tweeted that the All-Star point guard suffered a nerve impingement in his lower back during 76ers game against Milwaukee Bucks. The Ben Simmons injury was among the biggest stories to come out of that game and since then, the team has been missing the services of their star player

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Ben Simmons injury update

Since the Ben Simmons injury, the 76ers have played 7 games out of which they have won just two games and lost five games. In the match against Milwaukee Bucks, Ben Simmons was forced to sit out in the first quarter of the game. The Ben Simmons injury story saw the Sixers center undergo a test on his lower back to determine the extent of his injury.

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Ben Simmons return

The 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' question still continues to make the rounds. While speaking to inquirer.com a Sixers official said that an update on Ben Simmons’ status should be coming in the next couple of days. Speaking on Ben Simmons return from injury, Sixers coach Brett Brown said that when Simmons comes back in the mix, the team will re-evaluate his injury. The Ben Simmons injury leaves a big hole on both sides of the floor for the 76ers as they look to keep themselves afloat in the play-offs' race.

The Aussie has been the 76ers' best player this season, averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game, quickly becoming one of the best defenders in the league in the process.

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Ben Simmons return date and when is Ben Simmons coming back?

With the 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' continuing to do the rounds the focus has now shifted to Ben Simmons' return date. Following the MRI on his back, Sixers fans have been waiting with questions about "When is Ben Simmons coming back". With the star missing last seven dates it looks like the Ben Simmons comeback might take a little longer than expected.