Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Thunder? Bucks Star Faces Back Issues

Milwaukee Bucks will play against Oklahoma City Thunder in their next NBA game. Milwaukee Bucks are on the top spot of the Eastern Conference table. They have maintained a win-loss record of 50-8 so far in the season. They won their last game against Wizards by a 137-134 margin.

However, the big question remains - is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Thunder? Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suffering from back soreness. Giannis Antetokounmpo's back has been troubling him for a few months now.

Also Read | Bradley Beal Drug Tested By NBA After Posting Back-to-back 50-point Games For Wizards

With his performance tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Stephen Curry for the most games in a season with 30 points in under 30 minutes.



Giannis did it for the 8th time tonight vs the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/HoiwLWYAhD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2020

Read more to figure out the answers to the following questions - 'is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight', 'Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update' and 'when is Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back?'.

Also Read | Chris Paul Talks About Almost Teaming Up With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade At Miami Heat

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

The 25-year-old has been struggling with back issues since the past few games. However, it has not bothered his playing time. The Bucks are supposed to play back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. So that can prove to be an issue for Antetokounmpo. The answer to the 'is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight' question is probably a no.

Also Read | Banana Boat Crew: Origin Of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade And Melo's 'superteam'

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? When is Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back?

As things stand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to return for the Miami Heats game on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference table and will not risk their key player for comparatively easy games.

Most 4th quarter points this season

➖➖➖

Trae Young - 449

James Harden - 433

Zach LaVine - 402

LeBron James - 392

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 379

Donovan Mitchell - 375

Ja Morant - 371

Bradley Beal - 351

Damian Lillard - 347

Montrezl Harrell - 325

Devin Booker - 315 — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) February 26, 2020

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Heat Keen On Signing DeMarcus Cousins If Rejected By Lakers