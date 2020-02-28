The Debate
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Thunder? Bucks Star Faces Back Issues

Basketball News

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? The 25-year-old has been struggling with his back problem since the past few games. However, it has not bothered him.

Milwaukee Bucks will play against Oklahoma City Thunder in their next NBA game. Milwaukee Bucks are on the top spot of the Eastern Conference table. They have maintained a win-loss record of 50-8 so far in the season. They won their last game against Wizards by a 137-134 margin.

However, the big question remains - is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Thunder? Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suffering from back soreness. Giannis Antetokounmpo's back has been troubling him for a few months now.

Also Read | Bradley Beal Drug Tested By NBA After Posting Back-to-back 50-point Games For Wizards

Read more to figure out the answers to the following questions - 'is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight', 'Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update'  and 'when is Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back?'.

Also Read | Chris Paul Talks About Almost Teaming Up With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade At Miami Heat

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

The 25-year-old has been struggling with back issues since the past few games. However, it has not bothered his playing time. The Bucks are supposed to play back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. So that can prove to be an issue for Antetokounmpo. The answer to the 'is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight' question is probably a no.

Also Read | Banana Boat Crew: Origin Of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade And Melo's 'superteam'

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? When is Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back?

As things stand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to return for the Miami Heats game on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference table and will not risk their key player for comparatively easy games. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Heat Keen On Signing DeMarcus Cousins If Rejected By Lakers

