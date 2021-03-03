Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Nets Star Set For Highly Anticipated Rockets Return

High-flying Brooklyn Nets will take on a struggling Houston Rockets in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Toyota Center and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 4. The game will see James Harden return against his former side for the first time since his messy exit midway through the ongoing season.

Is James Harden playing tonight? James Harden Rockets return on cards as Nets travel to Houston

James Harden has been a force of nature since his controversial move to the Brooklyn Nets and has carried the team on his shoulders as they mount a serious challenge for the NBA championship. The Beard has been ever-present for the franchise and is expected to line-up against the Rockets in what will be his first return since his exit earlier this season. Harden enjoyed eight record-breaking seasons in Houston, and his return to Toyota Center will certainly be an emotional moment for fans and the player himself despite their complicated divorce. Harden has burst all myths since joining the Nets and has shown signs of a return to his MVP calibre form from 2018.

While The Beard is scoring less than he used to while at the Rockets, his assists have gone up while playing with Kyrie Irving. The 2018 MVP has averaged an NBA-best 11.1 assists per game since joining the Nets to go along with 8.4 rebounds per contest. The 31-year-old was at his absolute best, scoring 30 points, dishing out 15 assists and grabbing 14 rebounds in the overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs last time out. Harden did not concede a single takeover in that game, becoming the first player known to ever post a 30-15-10 without committing a single turnover since turnovers were tracked since the 1977-78 season. It was also his seventh triple-double since joining the Nets, the most in a season by a Brooklyn player since Jason Kidd had 12 in 2007-08.

🏆 JAMES HARDEN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OB7bmZy33W — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 2, 2021

Harden revealed that he was excited to return to the City and only has love and respect for the franchise and the fans. Ahead of the Nets vs Rockets clash, Houston Rockets governor and team owner Tilman Fertitta revealed plans to retire James Harden's jersey in honour of his eight stellar seasons with the franchise. Fertitta told Jonathan Feigen of Houston Chronicle that the franchise will retire his jersey and "James Harden will always be a Rocket". The Rockets governor said that Harden's contribution to the franchise is truly remarkable and it made his first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable.

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Rockets live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Rockets live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 4.

