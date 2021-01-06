Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Rockets Star In Line To Face Pacers

Five games into the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets, the NBA is still discussing James Harden's trade demand to a title contender. Harden has been the centrepiece for the Rockets, who are yet to win a title with him in the lead. However, as no trade materialized, Harden began his season with the Rockets.

Is James Harden playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers?

As of now, Harden will be playing the game against the Indiana Pacers. The game will begin on Wednesday, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, 5:30 AM IST) at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis.

Currently, Harden is averaging 33 points, 4.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. He is also shooting 47.4% from the field, and 40.9% from the three-point line. The Rockets last lost against the Dallas Mavericks, with Harden scoring 21 points while going 5-of-17 from the field.

James Harden trade rumours

A list that started with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets as possible locations, has now expanded to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics for Harden. Earlier, with the 76ers and the Nets, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks were also on the list. However, a Harden to Trail Blazers or the Celtics trade might be difficult to crack as the season progresses. As of now, Harden has two seasons left on his contract, along with a $47.3 million player option (2022-23 season).

NBA live stream: Rockets vs Pacers live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. This game will be broadcast by AT&T and FoxSports (Indiana). The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

