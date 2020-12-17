Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? Rockets And NBA Star At Crossroads

James Harden, after missing the Houston Rockets' camp, played his preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Harden has been under fire for his off-court behaviour, with people questioning his leadership skills, wondering how he will lead a team to a championship. Harden had reportedly requested a trade from the Rockets, wanting to go play for a title contender like the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

Is James Harden playing tonight vs Spurs?

As of now, James Harden will play the next game for the Rockets scheduled on Thursday, (Friday, 6:30 AM IST).

Harden appeared a little rusty during his first game back in action, scoring 12 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes, as the Rockets beat the Spurs 112-98. “It can be really good," head coach Stephen Silas said, talking about both John Wall and Harden. "To have two dynamic ballhandlers on the floor who can do a bunch of different things, play off each other, create for each other, it can be really, really good".

Is James Harden overweight? Fans notice Rockets guard's weight gain

Along with his partying habits, Harden has also been under fire for having put on weight. It seemed like Harden appeared "bigger" to some fans, some even naming him "James Hamburger". Many connected it to his time in Vegas, which has only kept him away from practising with the Rockets.

Fans had previously shared a video of Harden partying at a strip club, which drew significant criticism online as he missed team practice. Recently, it was reported that Harden was apparently allowed to travel to Vegas on a jet to party before a Rockets game. The Beard was referred to a modern-day Dennis Rodman by fans, who called him out for his attitude, convinced that someone like him will never win a title.

Houston Rockets vs Spurs live stream details

