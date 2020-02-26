Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Vs Timberwolves? Heat Star Might Sit Out And Here Is Why

Following the end of the NBA All-Star weekend, NBA teams are back in business with regular-season games getting underway. Miami Heat, led by their star player Jimmy Butler, are also back in business as the fight for the playoffs spots heats up. They are currently comfortably placed at the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 21 losses in the entire season. The team will be hoping to see the return of their star player Jimmy Butler, who missed their previous games.

'Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight?' is a big question that Miami Heat fans are still asking. We analyse Jimmy Butler's possible return to the game against Timberwolves.

Also Read: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Trae Young Roasts Jimmy Butler After Dropping 50 Points On Miami Heat

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Jimmy Butler injury

Miami Heat will look to bounce back from their defeat against Cleveland Cavaliers and it appears that the Jimmy Butler return is set for the Timberwolves game. Butler joined the Heat in July as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers . According to reports in the Miami Herald, Jimmy Butler worked out at the Heat’s facility and the hopes have increased that he will be available for game against Timberwolves. The report also mentioned that Jimmy Butler is healthy and his absence did not involve any injury.

Also Read: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Jimmy Butler 'ghosted' Houston Rockets During The Trade Season Before Joining Miami Heat

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? When is Jimmy Butler coming back?

Jimmy Butler coming back is questionable for the game against Timberwolves but Miami Heat will be keeping their fingers crossed over his availability. He missed the previous games because of personal reasons.

Also Read: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Jimmy Butler Prepared To 'go To War' With Andre Iguodala At Miami Heat

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Here are Jimmy Butler current stats

Jimmy Butler is averaging a team-high 20.6 points and is shooting 45.3 % from the field. From the three-point range, he is averaging 24.6 %. He’s also averaging a team-high 6.2 assists.

Also Read: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Jimmy Butler Upset Over Not Getting To Play In NBA All-Star Game's Fourth Quarter: Report