Mavericks Vs Spurs Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Schedule And Preview

San Antonio Spurs will be facing Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday’s NBA game at the AT&T Stadium at 7:00 AM (IST). After splitting their last 12 games, Dallas Mavericks will be hunting for a much-needed victory in tomorrow’s game. Meanwhile, San Antonio Spurs need to win the game too in order to stay relevant in NBA 2019-20. The Spurs are struggling at the 11th spot of the points table with just 24 wins. On the other hand, Mavericks own the seventh spot of the points table with 35 wins. Thus, the upcoming NBA game is expected to be a ‘must win’ for both the teams. Keep reading for Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming details.

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: How to watch the Mavericks vs Spurs game in India

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming can be watched on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As for the Mavericks vs Spurs game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 7:00 AM IST on Tuesday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming.

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: Sony LIV app

Viewers can live stream NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: TV

The games are usually broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Mavericks vs Spurs game schedule does not apply to any Indian TV channels.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks)