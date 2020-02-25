Is Kemba Walker Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? When Is Kemba Walker Coming Back?

While Boston Celtics are eyeing a birth in playoffs, the team will also be sweating over the fitness of their star player - Kemba Walker. Heading into the game against Portland Trail Blazers, Celtics will miss the services of Walker for the third straight game. Walker has had two minor procedures on his left knee. The Kemba Walker injury is certainly a big setback for the Boston Celtics as teams behind them are also fighting for a playoffs berth.

'Is Kemba Walker playing tonight?' is a big question that Boston Celtics fans are still asking. We analyse how early is Kemba Walker's return possible.

Also Read: Kemba Walker Suffers Freak Neck Injury During Celtics Vs Nuggets Game, NBA Pours Support

Is Kemba Walker playing tonight?

Most probably, Kemba Walker will not be playing tonight. In their last game against LA Lakers, Kemba Walker's injury did come to haunt Boston Celtics. They fought hard before losing the game 112-114. Kemba Walker's injury erupted in Boston’s final game before the All-Star break. He also received an injection to help with the discomfort.

Also Read: Kemba Walker Nutmegs LeBron James With Behind-the-back Pass To Embiid In NBA All-Star Game

Is Kemba Walker playing tonight? Here are his current stats

Kemba Walker played in 46 games for the Celtics before the All-Star break. He averaged 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 42.9 % from the field, 38.8 % from beyond the arc and 86.6 % from the free-throw line.

Also Read: Kemba Walker Breaks Dubious LeBron James Curse As Celtics Destroy Lakers

Is Kemba Walker playing tonight? When will Kemba Walker return?

There is no confirmed date for Kemba Walker's return from injury. However, Celtics' head coach Brad Stevens said that Walker’s injury is getting better day by day.

Also Read: Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing A Beer Can On The Court After Kemba Walker Was Ejected

The 'Is Kemba Walker playing tonight' question has been finally answered by head coach Brad Stevens. Celtics fans will be hoping for their star player to be fit as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker are likely to see their workload getting increased.